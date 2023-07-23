Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Molly McCann's defeat, George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes boxing match, and more.

#3 Fans celebrate Molly McCann's loss at UFC London

UFC flyweight Molly McCann has seemingly alienated her fans enough for them to take joy in her defeat.

The Liverpudlian took on Julija Stoliarenko at Saturday night's UFC London and tapped out to an easy-looking armbar in the second minute of the fight.

MMA Twitter immediately started celebrating her loss in an enthusiastic manner. Some UFC fans were simply happy that McCann had lost, while others went ahead and demanded she be cut from the roster.

Read the comments here.

Under a post made by Instagram account @standmeup, fans speculated why McCann gets the hate that she does from fans. Her being overrated and overhyped got the most votes; her friendship with Paddy Pimblett and overall personality followed. The fact that she took a lap of the octagon with a championship belt at a previous London event did not sit well with fans either.

You can see the post and read the comments here.

This was Molly McCann's second loss in a row. Prior to this, Erin Blanchfield snapped her three-fight winning streak with a Kimura submission at UFC 281.

#2 Boxer Ebanie Bridges wants an OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is one of the leading combat sports stars to excel on OnlyF*ns. It is only natural that fellow athletes would want to collaborate with her on the platform.

A while back, pro wrestling star Mandy Rose took part in a joint shoot with her. Ebanie Bridges has now expressed interest in the same.

In an Instagram Q&A, the women's boxing champion revealed that she was in talks with VanZant about a collaboration, which fell through due to circumstances. However, she looks forward to rekindling the idea sometime in the future.

"We were actually talking about that. We were trying to organize it but she got really busy and I moved - so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant." [H/t DailyMail]

The 'Blonde Bomber' has previously shown interest in facing VanZant in a bare-knuckle contest as well.

#1 George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes scorecard enrages fans

George Kambosos Jr. bounced back well from the Devin Haney losses with a majority decision win over Maxi Hughes on Saturday night. The decision for the night tipped in favor of Kambosos Jr. in a 114-114, 117-111, and 115-113 score.

Shortly after the fight ended, the judging for the match started getting backlash on social media for giving a 'horrible' decision. The fight was a close one with not a lot of output from either fighter. However, many believed Hughes had done more than Kambosos Jr. and subsequently, enough to secure the win.

While some fans demanded that the officials be made more accountable for their scoring, others straight-up accused them of malpractice and called the match 'rigged'.

Read all the comments here.

Gerald Ritter, David Sutherland, and Josef Mason were the judges in the fight. Mason was the one responsible for the somewhat unreasonable 117-111 score.