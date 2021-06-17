'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena shares a powerful message on mental health 

'Violent Boss Ross' Luis Pena recently opened up about his mental health struggles. The up-and-coming UFC lightweight recently shared a powerful message on Twitter, saying:

"People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out."

'Violent Bob Ross' admitted he had been dealing with mental health issues his entire life and added that he had finally accepted the professional help he needed. Luis Pena then reassured his followers that there's no harm in reaching out to others if they are going through a similar struggle.

Mental health issues in the UFC

Mental health has been a hot topic in the world of MMA, with multiple UFC fighters opening up about their struggles in recent years. UFC superstars Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway and Dominick Cruz have previously opened up about their own bouts with depression.

If you don’t take care of your health, then you’ll become ill. pic.twitter.com/HCAsfDApqr — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 10, 2019

One of the biggest mental health advocates in the UFC, Whittaker, believes the promotion should provide psychological services for its athletes.

In an interview with FanSided MMA, Whittaker was asked whether he thinks the UFC needs to take on a bigger role in ensuring the mental well-being of the fighters. The eloquent former middleweight champion said:

“100 percent. I think mental health check-ups should be essential. There are a lot of guys that spiral downward after a loss, even after a win, so I think looking after the fighter’s physical health and mental health should be central.”

As it stands, UFC fighters are covered by insurance for injuries they suffer during fights. However, the promotion does not provide mental health services for the psychological damage that fighters may suffer.

'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena's most recent UFC appearance

'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena defeats Alex Munoz at UFC Vegas 24

'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena last saw action against Alex Munoz at UFC Vegas 24 in April. After three exciting rounds, the fighter from the American Top Team fell on the sunny side of a split decision.

The win took his MMA record to 9-3. 'Violent Bob Ross' was originally scheduled to face Drakkar Klose at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis. However, one of Klose's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, which led to cancelation.

