Watch: A buffed Conor McGregor rips the exercise bike; shows no sign of discomfort on broken leg

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to flaunt his prowess on an exercise bike in the gym. A few weeks back, the MMA icon revealed that he was medically cleared to get back on a bicycle. Some days later, he also posted a video of himself walking for the first time.

During his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor suffered a horrific leg break when he snapped the tibia and fibula in his left leg. Providing fans with an update following his surgery, the Irishman stated it would take six weeks for him to get off crutches. However, he was declared fit to bike after five weeks.

A visibly buffed Conor McGregor can be seen flexing in his latest post as he goes full throttle on an exercise bike. The former champ-champ appears to show no signs of pain or fatigue regarding his injured leg, which is remarkable.

Conor McGregor appears to be working at Elite OrthoSport, the facility run by renowned physical therapist Heather Milligan. The Irishman flaunted some more pictures from the session on his Instagram account.

"I honestly feel like I can kick again" - Conor McGregor

During a recent interaction with TMZ, Conor McGregor addressed his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Irishman also gave an update about his health, saying that he felt extremely confident about his leg.

"I feel good, man. Back on the feet. You know, I feel like I could kick right now, I honestly feel like I could kick right now but I just gotta listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That's what I've done so far, I've committed myself to the work and I'm back on the feet. It's so good to be back on the feet" Conor McGregor said.

'The Notorious' said that the leg break was one of the "wildest" things that ever happened to him, but he's delighted with his progress and results.

