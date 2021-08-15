Watch: Hasbulla Magomedov promotes Khabib Nurmagomedov's Fitroo protein bars

In a recently surfaced video, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov can be seen enjoying Khabib Nurmagomedov's Fitroo protein bar.

In the video uploaded by 'The Face of the Fight Game', 'Mini Khabib' takes a bite of the bar and gives a thumbs up to Nurmagomedov's brand.

You can watch the Hasbulla Magomedov video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has launched his own energy bar brand named 'Fitroo'. The logo of the protein-filled snack features the Dagestani fighter flexing his arms with the protein bar in his hand.

A box of 20 Fitroo bars sells for around $35 on the internet.

Since his retirement from MMA in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov has stepped foot into a variety of business ventures. Apart from the protein bars, 'The Eagle' acquired a Russian promotion called Gorilla Fighting Championship at the cost of one million dollars. Upon purchase, Nurmagomedov renamed it to Eagle Fighting Championship a.k.a. Eagle FC.

Russia’s present and future at yesterday’s first Eagle FC event, which is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s new promotion: https://t.co/xcgBy0pZ5z pic.twitter.com/iGDZID0OYk — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2020

The 32-year-old is in talks with UFC president Dana White to do collaborative business between the two fighting promotions. In an interview with RT Sport, Nurmagomedov revealed what he had talked to White about regarding the two promotions:

"I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC. When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times, we’ll get him a UFC contract, then after he signs we’ll handle his affairs. It’s no secret everyone wants to get into the UFC. Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don’t want that. I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage." [Translation courtesy: RT Sport]

You can watch the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov explaining his plan on how to work together with the UFC below:

Hasbulla Magomedov's friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov and MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov seem to share a friendly relationship. They both can often be seen interacting or talking about each other on social media. The two were also once seen having dinner together.

Although he shares no familial relationship with 'The Eagle', Hasbulla Magomedov is also commonly known as 'Mini Khabib'.

