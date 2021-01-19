Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov's father said he forgave Conor McGregor and invited him to Dagestan as his 'dear guest'

The fierce rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov was eternalized after UFC 229 infamously culminated with a post-fight brawl. It is evident that both the fighters share animosity between them.

However, Khabib's father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had made his peace with McGregor even though the Irishman referred to him as a "sniveling coward."

Speaking to TRT World in 2019, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had stated that he wants to bury the hatchet and invite Conor McGregor to Dagestan as his "dear guest."

"He will be our dear guest" - The great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wanted to come on terms with @TheNotoriousMMA but it was too late.

"Today, I invited Conor (McGregor) to our home. Yes, I made this statement, invited him as a guest. He can visit Dagestan, why not," said Nurmagomedov.

Responding to whether he forgave McGregor for all the insults, Nurmagomedov replied:

"Yes. It's all in the past, we should not stop there. Life goes on. Our religion should show grace not only in words, but also in deeds. If he comes (to Dagestan), you will see that. He will be our dear guest."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away in July of 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. He had cemented his legacy of being one of the most prolific coaches in Russia.

Nurmagomedov also has his name etched in the Russian Book of Records for training 18 athletes who went on to become world champions in Sambo.

Conor McGregor was praying for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's good health

Abulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized in Russia after he contracted COVID-19 in late April of 2020. He was in a medically induced coma, which made Conor McGregor pray for his health.

"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Although Nurmagomedov first appeared to be relatively healthier, he succumbed to post-COVID complications on July 3, 2020. Conor McGregor then took to Twitter to send his condolences.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's intention to invite McGregor to Dagestan as his guest speaks volumes about the kind of character he had. Maybe the frosty equation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor could've become cordial if Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was still between us.