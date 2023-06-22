"Weird way of picking to begin with" - Fans share their thoughts on 'coach' Conor McGregor after he goes 0-4 on TUF 31

While his UFC future is currently somewhat up in the air, fans are still getting their dose of Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar can be seen each week coaching against Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter 31. While their planned fight may not be able to go ahead until 2024 now, their competitive rivalry has been easy to see on the series.

However, it’s probably fair to say that the show hasn’t been going the way that ‘The Notorious’ might’ve liked. Thus far, his team have not won a single fight. On the most recent episode, bantamweight Trevor Wells fell to team Chandler’s Timur Valiev.

Mail Sport @MailSport Conor McGregor vents his frustrations with the Ultimate Fighter scoring system as his team slump to their FOURTH consecutive loss trib.al/kD2GkSI Conor McGregor vents his frustrations with the Ultimate Fighter scoring system as his team slump to their FOURTH consecutive loss trib.al/kD2GkSI

Following the episode, McGregor was criticised by fans on social media for his coaching abilities.

Since then, current UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney has taken to Twitter to ask what people think of McGregor as a coach:

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 What y’all think about Conor as a coach this year? He’s 0-4 right? What y’all think about Conor as a coach this year? He’s 0-4 right? https://t.co/xQOIib1VKx

The reaction to this from the fans has been interesting. One fan pointed out the most obvious explanation to the struggles of ‘The Notorious’, namely the fact that he received the team of fighters who’d never fought in the UFC before while Chandler had the team of veterans.

Weird way of picking to begin with. @twrecks155 Mike got the vet groups.Weird way of picking to begin with. @twrecks155 Mike got the vet groups. Weird way of picking to begin with.

This was a view shared by numerous other fans.

. @Tezyl_ @twrecks155 I think they should’ve split up the vets and new guys. The vets definitely want it more @twrecks155 I think they should’ve split up the vets and new guys. The vets definitely want it more

Thee_Unknown420 @Thee_Unknown6 @Tezyl_ @twrecks155 Agreed. Felt like it was kinda dumb to do teams of vets against teams of rookies. Should've done a regular draft where you split them up evenly or something. @Tezyl_ @twrecks155 Agreed. Felt like it was kinda dumb to do teams of vets against teams of rookies. Should've done a regular draft where you split them up evenly or something.

Rondo McGruncle🇮🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸 @GruncleMc @twrecks155 I don’t think he’s a bad coach I think he picked the wrong team. Guys who have multiple UFC fights that are still somewhat young fighting new guys is not really shocking that they are winning. @twrecks155 I don’t think he’s a bad coach I think he picked the wrong team. Guys who have multiple UFC fights that are still somewhat young fighting new guys is not really shocking that they are winning.

Other fans, of course, were more scathing of the Irishman.

DJ @myrksitymma @twrecks155 Also has yet to even show up to a weigh in. He don’t give a fuck about the prospects. He’s just there to get paid. As you can see with every single brand of his being shown every 3 seconds during the episodes @twrecks155 Also has yet to even show up to a weigh in. He don’t give a fuck about the prospects. He’s just there to get paid. As you can see with every single brand of his being shown every 3 seconds during the episodes

Nick Young @NickYoung665 @twrecks155 Hard to really tell from an edited reality show, but I def think Chandler is the better coach and is taking the whole show more seriously. Conor skipping weigh ins, skipped that weight negotiation, etc, then lost the first 4 fights... not the best look. @twrecks155 Hard to really tell from an edited reality show, but I def think Chandler is the better coach and is taking the whole show more seriously. Conor skipping weigh ins, skipped that weight negotiation, etc, then lost the first 4 fights... not the best look.

Tac MMA @ChrisU46649871 @twrecks155 He doesn't look involved, I would take Chandler as my coach over him @twrecks155 He doesn't look involved, I would take Chandler as my coach over him

Daddy Nunes 4ever @Dappyolives @twrecks155 Hes quite literally one of the worst coaches I've ever seen. He just screams and repeats the same things outside the cage and really gives 0 help to his fighters outside of training @twrecks155 Hes quite literally one of the worst coaches I've ever seen. He just screams and repeats the same things outside the cage and really gives 0 help to his fighters outside of training

Riley K | 503 @PDXCobra @twrecks155 I was literally questioning why conor is in a suit outside the cage while Mike is in the cage coaching his fighters @twrecks155 I was literally questioning why conor is in a suit outside the cage while Mike is in the cage coaching his fighters

Donnie Dimes 🪙 @DonnieDimes17 @twrecks155 It’s a joke. I have no idea why Goner ever agreed to this. He clearly doesn’t even want to compete anymore. @twrecks155 It’s a joke. I have no idea why Goner ever agreed to this. He clearly doesn’t even want to compete anymore.

Despite this, McGregor did have his fair share of defenders, too.

Killashaw @killashaw10 @twrecks155 He’s amazing - he’s the reason UFC is where it is today. He can do what he wants it’s all a positive for company and fighters. @twrecks155 He’s amazing - he’s the reason UFC is where it is today. He can do what he wants it’s all a positive for company and fighters.

Blake @MaverickBudsDad @twrecks155 Conor is in there training and sparring with the guys. Actually a lot more than I expected. I think he’s doing a good job. The vets are good fighters. I think both coaches are doing a good job. @twrecks155 Conor is in there training and sparring with the guys. Actually a lot more than I expected. I think he’s doing a good job. The vets are good fighters. I think both coaches are doing a good job.

CJ @artnkicks @twrecks155 I like him as a coach, o think the first episode he laced them up with his guys and demonstrated how he likes to spar. He gives them good instruction but dealing with rookies , seems like they've been too inexperienced and really listening @twrecks155 I like him as a coach, o think the first episode he laced them up with his guys and demonstrated how he likes to spar. He gives them good instruction but dealing with rookies , seems like they've been too inexperienced and really listening

The next episode of TUF 31 airs next Monday, and Team McGregor will clearly be hoping for their first victory as Carlos Vera is set to take on Brad Katona, who won the 27th season of TUF back in 2018.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Could USADA bend their rules for ‘The Notorious’?

When Conor McGregor signed to coach against Michael Chandler on TUF 31, the idea was clearly to build towards a clash in the octagon between the Irishman and ‘Iron Mike’.

However, while most people expected the bout to take place shortly after the season, it was announced this week that Conor McGregor had missed the cut-off date for returning to USADA’s drug testing pool – meaning that he cannot now fight in 2023.

Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the 🤔 Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA StandardsDo you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA Standards 👀Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon❓🤔 https://t.co/5nKb1TOnc1

Many people, fans and fighters alike, have now suggested that the fight between McGregor and Chandler will never happen. Some have advised Chandler to give up on the fight.

However, one person who does appear to hold out hope that ‘The Notorious’ could still return is famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Speaking on his MMA Hour podcast, he claimed that he wasn’t going to “hang his hat on the six months thing”, and stated that USADA could well change their rules to suit the Irishman.

“I ultimately am not going to hang my hat on the six months thing. USADA changes the rules and the gold post and who the hell knows, they don’t really address any of this stuff. Much like the officiating and my frustration with all that. They change laws and rules without telling us...they could come out and be like, “Oh, he’s good, he signed up, we just forgot to update the website.”

Watch Ariel Helwani discuss Conor McGregor below.

