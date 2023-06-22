Ariel Helwani clings to hope for Conor McGregor's UFC return for one good reason 

MMA fans are eagerly anticipating the news of a Conor McGregor fight in 2023. With the Irishman featured as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter season 31, and the UFC confirming that he's expected to face rival coach Michael Chandler for his octagon return, all signs pointed towards the return of 'The Notorious' by the end of the year.

On the flip side, the only snag in the scheme of things was that Conor McGregor had to undergo had to re-enter the USADA testing pool for six months before he was eligible to compete again. Unfortunately for his ardent supporters, McGregor has missed the deadline, which means the return of 'The Notorious' will have to wait until next year.

UFE @ufeworld



Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the 🤔 Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA StandardsDo you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon Conor McGregor has officially missed the USADA 2023 deadline and will not be fighting until at least 2024 per USADA Standards 👀Do you think we will ever see McGregor back in the #UFC octagon❓🤔 https://t.co/5nKb1TOnc1

Meanwhile, the former UFC two-division champion continues to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons, most notably being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an NBA Finals game last week in Miami. With all that in mind, fans are somewhat losing hope of witnessing a Conor McGregor fight in 2023.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for a McGregor return in 2023, as MMA reporter Ariel Helwani remains optimistic. He has a compelling reason to support his hopes, suggesting that USADA could potentially change the rules and grant an exemption. Speaking on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani stated:

"I ultimately am not going to hang my hat on the six months thing. USADA changes the rules and the gold post and who the hell knows, they don't really address any of this stuff. Much like the officiating and my frustration with all that. They change laws and rules without telling us... They could come out and be like, 'Oh! He's good. He signed up. We just forgot to update the website."

Catch Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Hopes of a Conor McGregor fight in 2023 dwindle, leaving Michael Chandler searching for answers

Michael Chandler's patience is wearing thin amidst the enduring saga surrounding Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return in 2023, with indications suggesting that the possibility of a clash between the two is dwindling.

Meanwhile, surging lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has called out Chandler for a potential clash in the future, while there has also been some lobbying for Conor McGregor to face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira instead.

Considering all these developments, Michael Chandler took to Twitter to directly address McGregor and seek some answers:

“Alright guys, you guys have all seen the news. Conor’s not in USADA. A hundred and seventy-nine days left until Dec. 16, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. Comically, USADA shows up at my door today to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?”

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? https://t.co/pX5RmOFSdK

Poll : 0 votes