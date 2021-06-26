What channel is UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov on tonight?

The UFC is set to host yet another stacked card on Saturday, June 26, 2021, topped off with two heavyweight contests to watch out for.

In the main event, the undefeated, No. 3-ranked heavyweight Cyril Gane will take on No. 5-ranked Alexander Volkov, who is on a two-fight winning streak. The winner of the fight will possibly be in line for a shot at UFC heavyweight gold in the near future.

In the co-main event, Tanner Boser will be stepping in on short notice to replace Maxim Grishin, who could not come out to face Ovince Saint Preux due to visa issues.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov - Television and Streaming

Following are the television channels and digital platforms where you can watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov live this weekend.

USA

ESPN is the broadcasting partner for most of the UFC events that take place. On Saturday, June 26, the UFC Vegas 30 card will be available for the US audience for watching live on ESPN+ exclusively. Subscriptions are available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

UK

BT Sport is the official broadcaster of UFC events in the United Kingdom. UFC Vegas 30 will be available for watching live on BT Sport 2 this Saturday and the event will also simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Monthly passes are available at £25 without contract and cancellable anytime.

India

For the Indian audience, television channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will broadcast UFC Vegas 30 live. The TV channels can be accessed with a local cable connection or DTH. For those who want to live stream the event can do so on Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription.

Viewers from countries that have no direct access to any official UFC broadcast can watch the Fight Night live on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions are available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Edited by Sai Krishna