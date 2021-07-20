What is chronic arthritis and does Conor McGregor suffer from that in his ankles?

In a recent interview with Fox News, Dana White opened up about Conor McGregor. He sparked a fuse when he declared that the Irishman had been diagnosed with chronic arthritis in his ankles.

Arthritis is an auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and swelling in and around the joints and neighboring tissues. Like any auto-immune disease, the main problem with arthritis is the body's immune system attacking its own tissues.

Dana White told Fox News that Conor McGregor had asked the NSAC if he could tape his ankles for his fight with Dustin Poirier. Conor received clearance from NSAC, but opted not to tape them.



Dana says Conor has chronic arthritis in his ankles.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 19, 2021

Arthritis exacts a heavy toll on the soft 'cushioning' cartilage present between joints that makes the operation of these joints pain-free and smooth. Arthritis hinders and often stunts movement in the affected joint if left untreated for a significant amount of time.

While it is a condition that is most often observed in people in their dotage, participating in excessive athletic exercise most certainly boosts the risk of injuries and the degeneration of cartilage. Arthritis is of two kinds: rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

UFC President Dana White did not offer any exact details about the kind of arthritis that plagues Conor McGregor. However, some information regarding the same will probably surface soon.

The injury that the Irishman suffered at UFC 264 could perhaps be traced back to this condition.

Also Read: "I wipe my rich a** with your feelings" - Conor McGregor dismisses criticism over UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier

The implications of chronic arthritis for Conor McGregor

In the interview, Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor had been dealing with injuries to his leg for ages. The existence of these deep-rooted issues manifested itself in the form of the ghastly injury the Irish southpaw suffered in his fabled trilogy saga against arch-nemesis Dustin Poirier.

Following his loss, the MMA rumor mill kicked into gear, speculating about the nature of his injuries and his highly anticipated return. Looking at a significant recovery period, Conor McGregor will watch the UFC lightweight division pass him by as he sits on the sidelines, nursing his leg.

Also Read: "The UFC executives were standing there in disbelief" - reliving Conor McGregor's win against Diego Brandao at UFC Dublin 7 years ago on this day

However, one can rest assured that this is not the end of the road for the Irishman. Betting against the triumphant return of the prodigal son of the UFC would be a doomed effort. Both Dana White and Dustin Poirier have stated that a fourth fight between 'The Notorious' and 'The Diamond' will eventually take place.

Also Read: Conor McGregor finally unveils his new Lamborghini yacht

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Avinash Tewari