What happened at UFC 100 and UFC 200? Revisiting the marquee centenary events ahead of UFC 300

The much-awaited UFC 300 event, which is fast approaching, promises adherence to the UFC organization's tradition of giving MMA fans several outstandingly exciting matchups on their centenary cards. It's set to be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Boasting two other title matchups as well, UFC 300 will feature a total of three title fights. That includes a UFC women's strawweight championship bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, as well as a BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

As of this writing, we're less than a month away from the landmark event. Today, we take a trip down memory lane for a brief look at UFC 100 and UFC 200, the world's premier MMA company's previous centenary events.

UFC 100

The UFC 100 event transpired at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on July 11, 2009. It was headlined by one of the most iconic rematches in combat sports history, as WWE veteran and then-UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar defended his UFC belt against archrival Frank Mir.

A BJJ savant and former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Mir had previously bested Lesnar via first-round submission at UFC 81 in Feb. 2008. In their rematch, Lesnar exacted revenge with superior wrestling and ground-and-pound tactics, stopping Mir via second-round TKO. A post-fight confrontation between them followed but was swiftly de-escalated.

Meanwhile, the co-headlining bout at UFC 100 saw then-UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre put his title at stake against fearsome KO artist Thiago Alves. 'Rush' put on a masterclass, showcasing his remarkably well-rounded MMA arsenal to defeat Alves by unanimous decision.

Also on the UFC 100 main card was a middleweight grudge match, the first UFC clash between Dan Henderson and Michael Bisping. America's Henderson had faced unrelenting verbal jabs from Bisping. However, on fight night, 'Hendo' silenced his UK rival. He knocked 'The Count' out cold and infamously followed up with a ground strike, winning via second-round KO.

Elsewhere on the main card, Jon Fitch bested Paulo Thiago by unanimous decision in a welterweight bout, while Yoshihiro Akiyama beat Alan Belcher via split decision in a middleweight bout.

The UFC 100 undercard boasted a young Jon Jones and Jim Miller, who both emerged victorious in their respective fights and eventually ascended to become staples of the UFC roster. The card also consisted of legends such as Mark Coleman and Stephan Bonnar.

UFC 200

The UFC 200 event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on July 9, 2016. It was initially expected to be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title rematch between then-UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, Jones tested positive for banned PEDs, leading to the card being reshuffled.

Cormier was matched up with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a light heavyweight matchup and demoted down on the card. The UFC women's bantamweight title bout between then-champion Miesha Tate and then-challenger Amanda Nunes was promoted to the UFC 200 main event.

WWE icon and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar also partook in the historic event, returning for the first time since Dec. 2011. 'The Beast Incarnate' faced legendary striker Mark Hunt in the co-headlining bout of UFC 200.

The UFC 200 headliner ended with Nunes rocking Tate with strikes and then stopping her via first-round submission to become the new UFC women's bantamweight champion.

As for the UFC 200 co-headliner, it culminated with Lesnar bagging a grappling-heavy unanimous decision win over Hunt, which was later overturned to a no contest (NC) as 'The Beast Incarnate' tested positive for banned PEDs.

Prior to that, 'DC' put on a cautious performance against fellow MMA great Anderson Silva, successfully getting past him via unanimous decision despite being briefly troubled by a body kick from 'The Spider'. Apart from the women's bantamweight title bout, another matchup that had UFC gold on the line was an interim UFC featherweight title bout between Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

In a vintage performance, former UFC featherweight champion Aldo outworked former UFC lightweight champion Edgar en route to a unanimous decision win. 'The King of Rio' thereby bagged the interim UFC featherweight championship.

The UFC 200 main card opener was also a highly anticipated heavyweight bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and Travis Browne. In an awe-inspiring display of aggression and pace, Velasquez bested 'Hapa' via first-round TKO.

The UFC 200 preliminary card too had a number of elite fighters such as Julianna Pena, Cat Zingano, Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks, T.J. Dillashaw, Joe Lauzon, Diego Sanchez, and Gegard Mousasi.

Moreover, Jim Miller, who'd notably competed at UFC 100, participated in UFC 200 as well. 'A-10' beat Takanori Gomi via first-round TKO in a lightweight bout in the early preliminary card portion of UFC 200.

UFC 300

Coming back to the here and now, the UFC's next pay-per-view event is its third centenary numbered event. It'll take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 13, 2024. The UFC 300 headliner will see reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira put his title on the line against former light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill.

The UFC 300 co-main event matchup has UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her title at stake against fellow Chinese athlete Yan Xiaonan. The third-to-last match on the main card has current BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje defending his strap against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Rounding off the UFC 300 main card portion are the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan lightweight bout and the Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage middleweight bout.

The UFC 300 prelims feature several former MMA world champions, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm, and former PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

Also on the UFC 300 prelims are former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Another prominent name who'll compete at UFC 300 is Jim Miller, who'll earn the distinction of being the only fighter to compete at the UFC's first three centenary PPV events.

The complete UFC 300 fight card has been listed below (*Fight card is subject to change):

UFC 300 Main Card

UFC light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC women's strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

BMF title lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

UFC 300 Preliminary Card

Light heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Women's bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Early Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Women's strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Bantamweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt