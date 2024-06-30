What's next for Alex Pereira? Jamahal Hill rematch, triple championship, and 3 other options

Alex Pereira continues to leave the MMA world jaw-dropped, having just completely dominated Jiří Procházka at UFC 303, dropping him at the end of round one and knocking him out in round two, with a head kick no less. Afterward, the next step in his career became an open question.

In his post-fight interview, 'Poatan' was asked by Joe Rogan what his future plans were before suggesting a move up to heavyweight, which Pereira has mentioned in the past. It's a tempting possibility, especially given the ease with which the Brazilian phenom is now dispatching his opponents.

The crowd in attendance responded to Rogan's suggestion with a roar of approval, and it will be difficult for UFC CEO Dana White to continue brushing off the demand for a heavyweight Pereira bout. However, there are still other options to explore.

#5. Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Before Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice at UFC 303 to face Jiří Procházka in a rematch, 'Poatan' was linked to a bout with Magomed Ankalaev, who demanded a title shot against the all-time great kickboxer. While the UFC went in a different direction, it is still a matchup to consider.

Furthermore, Ankalaev recently predicted the light heavyweight title bout between Pereira and Procházka, incorrectly predicting the latter to win due to his more well-rounded skill set. He is one of the only fighters at 205 pounds that presents a compelling foe for Pereira and will test the latter's grappling.

If Pereira proves his defensive grappling mettle against Ankalaev and beats him, then it would all but have prepared him for a collision with Jon Jones.

#4. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill 2

Despite the devastating knockout loss Jamahal Hill suffered against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, he has been adamant about facing the Brazilian again. He has offered a litany of excuses for his defeat, vowing to work his way back into title contention to exact his revenge against 'Poatan.'

While a rematch with the Brazilian would be interesting due to their bad blood, Hill cannot be given an immediate one in good faith given that he was just knocked out by Pereira in lopsided fashion. He needs to get back into the win column first, and he can do so by rebooking his bout against Carlos Ulberg.

If Hill wins, then a title shot should be granted to him given how thin the light heavyweight division is. It is short on viable contenders, as everyone in the top five has either already lost to Pereira or is coming off a loss to someone else.

#3. Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 5

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are career rivals, having faced each other four times: twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA. Of those four bouts, Pereira has scored three victories. Adesanya, meanwhile, has won once. At the moment, 'The Last Stylebender' is set to take on Dricus du Plessis for middleweight gold.

If Adesanya wins and recaptures the 185-pound title, he will almost certainly have to defend it against Sean Strickland in a rematch. That would tie 'Poatan' up for too long a stretch without a fight for his liking if the promotion decides to set up a future fifth fight between the two.

If Adesanya loses to du Plessis, he can close the door on his middleweight run, at least for now, and pursue the light heavyweight title to finally settle his rivalry with Pereira, who was still interested enough in the bout to call him out when he first captured 205-pound gold.

#2. Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is set to defend his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. However, before the booking of the matchup, there was some interest in a matchup between the Englishman and Alex Pereira after the latter expressed a desire to fight at heavyweight following his UFC 300 triumph.

While many are yearning to see Jon Jones finally defend his undisputed heavyweight title against Aspinall, there seems to be a lack of interest from 'Bones.' It has forced Aspinall to consider other options, and a bout with Pereira would be a tantalizing one for fans.

It would represent the biggest challenge of the Brazilian's career, as Aspinall is a powerful striker with an elite-level grappling game. A win over the interim heavyweight champion would more than solidify Pereira's legacy as an all-time great.

#1. Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones

The level of intrigue in an Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones matchup has reached dangerous levels. Fans in attendance at UFC 303 replied to Joe Rogan's suggestion of the fight with a deafening cheer, and it is a fight that 'Bones' himself appears open to, given his past statements.

Jones is the reigning heavyweight champion, and a bout between him and Pereira could be historic if the Brazilian wins, as he would have become the first three-division champion in UFC history.