What's next for Dustin Poirier? Retirement, BMF rematch, and 3 other options for 'The Diamond'

Dustin Poirier did not get his fairytale ending at UFC 302. He challenged Islam Makhachev for the highly coveted undisputed UFC lightweight championship. It was Poirier's third crack at the title and ended in a fashion similar to his prior attempts: with 'The Diamond' tapping to a choke.

After what was almost certainly his last undisputed UFC title fight, Poirier, who is 35 years old in a weight class where aging is punished mercilessly, is at a career crossroads. To earn an unprecedented fourth undisputed title fight in the promotion would require an outrageous win streak that his age can no longer support.

This, unfortunately, limits Poirier's options. However, there are still milestones for him to achieve and fights for him to pursue. So, what should 'The Diamond's' next step be?

Trending

#5. Dustin Poirier vs. Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier may not have many options at lightweight, but there is no reason he shouldn't explore his options elsewhere. While the cut to 155 pounds remains easy for him, it will only grow more difficult as he ages. So, why not pursue a bout at 170 pounds, especially one against Colby Covington?

Expand Tweet

The two men are former teammates, with Covington having previously trained at American Top Team. They had a massive falling out, with 'Chaos' having repeatedly called for a fight with Poirier by trash-talking both his skills and family. Both Poirier and Covington are on career downswings.

A grudge match between the two is among the last fights that could generate significant fan interest. It would be a high-profile fight and the kind that could easily co-main event a card in need of star power.

#4. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor quadrilogy

Quadrilogies are rare in the UFC, with Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveison Figueiredo being the promotion's most prominent one. However, there is no reason for the UFC not to attempt a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, despite 'The Diamond's' dismissal of the matchup.

Expand Tweet

The Irishman's UFC 303 welterweight fight with Michael Chandler is currently in limbo following the cancelation of a promotional press conference for the pay-per-view. There are few things that could motivate McGregor more than exacting his revenge on the man who snapped his shin and derailed his career in a major way.

After all, McGregor exclaimed that their feud was not over before being carried out of UFC 264. For Poirier, it would be a chance to ride into the sunset with a massive payday, which would serve him well in retirement.

#3. Dustin Poirier retires from MMA

After his failure to capture undisputed UFC lightweight gold, Dustin Poirier openly contemplated retirement in both his post-fight interview and the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. Poirier's reasoning was that he isn't fighting for fighting's sake but to achieve something.

Expand Tweet

However, knowing that he has failed to become an undisputed champion thrice now and will likely never get a fourth chance, 'The Diamond' feels that there is no longer anything for him to chase. If he does indeed feel that way, then he should pursue retirement.

MMA is tough on both the mind and body. If he no longer has the motivation to keep fighting and is financially secure, Poirier should feel no shame in retiring. He has accomplished much, holds numerous records, and is a former interim lightweight champion: one of the greatest 155-pounders by any metric.

#2. Dustin Poirier vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is seeking a matchup while he waits for the likely featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. 'The Great' has thrown his name into the hat to replace Conor McGregor if the latter pulls out of his fight with Michael Chandler. But another that has his attention is Dustin Poirier.

Expand Tweet

After 'The Diamond's' loss to Islam Makhachev, a man against whom they have both tasted defeat, Volkanovski expressed a desire to face Poirier in a lightweight bout. The fight makes sense, as Poirier's legendary career deserves a different sendoff if retirement is on the horizon.

A fight with Volkanovski would be a high-profile contest against a former champion. It could easily serve as a co-main event for a pay-per-view, and it would be a chance for Poirier to walk away with a win and his head held high.

#1. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway trilogy

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have fought twice now. Their first clash was at featherweight, which Poirier won via first-round submission, making him the only fighter to ever finish Holloway. Their second fight was an all-time great war for interim lightweight gold, which Poirier won via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Now, Holloway is the 'BMF' champion, a belt for which Poirier recently fought to disastrous results when he was knocked out by Justin Gaethje. Instead of retiring, 'The Diamond' could meet Holloway in a trilogy bout for the 'BMF' belt in a fight that could headline a card.

This would allow the UFC to spread out its high-profile fights, especially championship ones, over more cards. Poirier ought to consider the chance to retire with a title, even a platinum one.