5 times Conor McGregor picked online fights with fighters who would easily beat him in a scrap

Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA. The same brand of trash-talking that earned him a massive fanbase and the loyalty of the entire Irish nation is also the same vitriolic verbal assault that led to him alienating many of his colleagues. When 'The Notorious' first arrived at the UFC, he was a different kind of fighter.

While he was certainly brash, he was a wittier personality whose composure in the face of the anger he drew from his rivals led to admiration from others. Furthermore, Conor McGregor often spoke about his love for conceptual martial arts. Alas, those days are gone, and the Irishman has since grown into a more volatile personality.

Feuds with other fighters ensued, many of which were headscratchers that sometimes arose from cordial exchanges like his brief feud with Rafael Fiziev. Among the sea of fighters Conor McGregor has feuded with online, this list compiles five fighters he's attacked online who would certainly beat him in a fight.

#5. Tyson Fury didn't hold back against Conor McGregor

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor bear some similarities. This is something that 'The Gypsy King' himself noted in 2015. According to Fury, McGregor copied his trash talk, claiming to have been the first fighter representing Ireland (which Fury did thrice in his career) to engage in such trash talk.

Additionally, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that 'The Notorious' grew a beard when he grew one. Regardless, the situation led to nothing. Years later, however, Conor McGregor would accuse Tyson Fury of cowardice. The heavyweight boxer was ringside for Billy Joe Saunders' bout with Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez. Unfortunately, the fight was a brutal loss for Saunders.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Tyson Fury didn’t hold back when Conor McGregor came after him on Twitter. Tyson Fury didn’t hold back when Conor McGregor came after him on Twitter. 😬 https://t.co/2j7FMJDRH6

After a broken orbital bone left him unable to compete, he drew his father's attention. However, as his father tried to make his way into the ring to check on him, he was attacked by security, leading to a brawl involving Saunders' team. Curiously, Fury himself didn't take part in the brawl despite being friends with Saunders.

Conor McGregor pointed this out, only for 'The Gypsy King' to mock him by suggesting that the Irishman has done more tapping than Michael Jackson's shoes. While cooler heads prevailed, a possible scrap between the two would have ended badly for 'The Notorious'. Tyson Fury is simply too big for the Irishman's MMA skills to matter.

Conor McGregor is 5'9" lightweight with a 74-inch reach. Tyson Fury is an entire foot taller than the Irishman at 6'9" with an 85-inch reach at heavyweight. McGregor's blows will have no effect on a man that even Deontay Wilder couldn't knock out.

#4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

What is unique about Khabib Nurmagomedov compared to everyone else on this list is that he has already crossed swords with Conor McGregor. At UFC 229, 'The Eagle' turned in a typically dominant performance by forcing his bitter rival to surrender to a neck-and-jaw crank.

In the aftermath of the bout, 'The Notorious' unleashed an endless array of excuses to explain his loss, ranging from having a hangover to nursing a broken foot. Before and after Nurmagomedov's retirement, McGregor relentlessly sought a rematch and often took to both Twitter and Instagram to insult his Russian nemesis.

The former UFC lightweight champion targeted his rival's religion and family, infamously taunting 'The Eagle' over his father's death due to COVID. Yet, most fans remained deeply uninterested in a rematch between the two. The first fight was hardly competitive and Conor McGregor's survival during the bout relied on repeated offenses.

'The Notorious' grabbed Khabib Nurmagomedov's shorts and gloves and landed an illegal knee. His fence-grabbing also almost earned him the top-mount. The pace and sheer wrestling acumen 'The Eagle' possessed was much too great for McGregor to overcome, even with repeated cheating and Dillon Danis' BJJ training.

#3. Kamaru Usman

While Kamaru Usman is no longer the UFC welterweight champion, there was a time when it seemed impossible to imagine him without championship gold wrapped around his waist. Around this time, Conor McGregor expressed an interest in leapfrogging Leon Edwards to have his own crack at the 170 lbs title.

The Irishman dismissed Kamaru Usman's skills, even describing them as sloppy. 'The Notorious' further claimed that he saw no danger in a matchup against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Most recently, he celebrated the former champion's loss to Leon Edwards in what many criticized as a tasteless manner.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Kamaru Usman -700 (1/7)

Conor McGregor +450 (9/2)



(odds via If it ever happens, here are the opening odds for a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight:Kamaru Usman -700 (1/7)Conor McGregor +450 (9/2)(odds via @betonline_ag If it ever happens, here are the opening odds for a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight:Kamaru Usman -700 (1/7)Conor McGregor +450 (9/2)(odds via @betonline_ag) https://t.co/2eLEyfZO4U

Regardless, a bout with Usman will do McGregor no favors. The Nigerian is much larger and stronger than any opponent McGregor has ever faced. Additionally, the sheer wrestling threat that Usman possesses combined with his endless cardio makes for an overpowering combination. McGregor's kryptonite has been his cardio and wrestling deficiencies.

Lastly, the Irishman's habit of leaning too far forward whenever he throws punches renders him extremely vulnerable to Usman's clinch. The Nigerian can simply duck under McGregor's straight left and secure an over-under in the clinch, where most of his takedowns come from.

#2. Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor's most recent online feud has been with Michael Bisping. Both men have a bit of a history with each other, stemming from 'The Count's' appearance on XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The role was originally meant for Conor McGregor. However, a loss to Nate Diaz derailed the Irishman's plans and Michael Bisping eventually secured the role.

McGregor made a snide remark about it, claiming to have paved the way for Bisping before suggesting that he was owed a percentage of the Brit's earnings. It led to a heated feud that led to accusations of Bisping fleeing Manchester and 'The Count' himself warning McGregor to keep his name out of his mouth. Their animosity was recently rekindled in a voice message from McGregor.

MMA UNDERGROUND @theUG Conor McGregor goes OFF on Michael Bisping via late-night Twitter voice memos Conor McGregor goes OFF on Michael Bisping via late-night Twitter voice memos 👀👀 https://t.co/tYCkCuzD3N

Yet, if both men ever come to blows, there is no doubt in anyone's mind that Bisping will be at a serious advantage. There is no technical or skill-based reason behind it. 'The Count' is simply far too big. In fact, many forget that Bisping was once a light heavyweight fighter before he committed to plying his trade at middleweight.

Michael Bisping has only grown larger since retiring, packing on enough muscle to seem as if he weighs over 220 lbs. The size difference will be too great for Conor McGregor to overcome, least of all due to how much he overextends when he faces anyone who is taller than him.

#1. Daniel Cormier

While Dominick Cruz called Daniel Cormier's integrity as an analyst into question, Conor McGregor made a more aggressive accusation. Dominick Cruz highlighted 'DC's' habit of poorly researching the fighters set to appear in bouts he's scheduled to commentate on. Conor McGregor went much further, accusing Daniel Cormier of being drunk on-air.

Additionally, 'The Notorious' launched personal insults at 'DC' by poking fun at his weight and physical appearance. He even went so far as to subtly suggest that the UFC should sack Cormier. Despite the animosity between the two, the former UFC heavyweight champion is a foe who McGregor has a zero percent chance of beating.

theScore @theScore Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor are going at it. Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor are going at it. 😳 https://t.co/sndSxedVZm

Daniel Cormier is far too big. He's a former heavyweight champion in the same promotion that Conor McGregor was once the featherweight kingpin of. The disparity in weight is such that the Irishman possibly can't even hurt 'DC' with his punches.

Additionally, the Olympic-level wrestling skills and heavyweight punching power that Cormier possesses might as well be forces of nature against a foe as small as McGregor. The Irishman has no hope of walking through the blows that flattened Stipe Miocic or the wrestling that grounded Derrick Lewis.

