When was Jon 'Bones' Jones' last UFC fight?

It may have been quite some time since Jon 'Bones' Jones last stepped into the octagon, but the 33-year old is currently in preparation for his much-awaited debut at heavyweight.

Renouncing his prized UFC light-heavyweight title not long after his last outing against Dominick Reyes, the New-Mexican native began to stack up on a few pounds in anticipation of a call from the UFC. With Francis Ngannou knocking heavily on Stipe Miocic's door for the past three years, a title match-up between the two only seemed fair.

With Ngannou finishing Stipe Miocic with a vicious left hand in their UFC 260 rematch, a potential super fight between him and Jones may be right around the corner.

Being the youngest-ever UFC champion, Jon Jones had a lot riding on his shoulders from a very early age. Fighting to keep a roof over the head of his-then girlfriend and newborn daughter, Jones set out to become the most dominant champion the sport had ever seen.

Eliminating opponents at will with his physical prowess and skill, Jones successfully defended his title against every name in the 205-pound division. However, amidst a string of legal battles and allegations of steroid usage, the champion started to display a slight chink in the armor.

After being on the receiving end of potentially career-ending suspensions, Jon 'Bones' Jones finally looked to be working his way back up the ladder.

Who did Jon 'Bones' Jones face on his return to the UFC?

Following his most-recent return to the UFC, Jon 'Bones' Jones was scheduled to face longtime foe Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant title at 205 pounds. After thoroughly putting a beating on the big Swede, Jones went on to successfully defend his title three more times.

However, in his last fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, 'Bones' seemed to have been tested like never before. Many even believed the former deserved to win the fight. While the case wasn't to be so on the judges scorecards, a seed of doubt was certainly planted in the minds of UFC fans.

Soon after his close unanimous decision victory over Reyes, Jon 'Bones' Jones relinquished his long-retained UFC light-heavyweight title. Having sharpened his tools to take on the big boys, Jones is now eyeing a heavyweight title fight against Francis Ngannou.

