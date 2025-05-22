When Jon Jones came clean on being "prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship" after Stipe Miocic win

Jon Jones has flirted with vacating his heavyweight title numerous times. Ahead of his UFC 309 beatdown of Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' touched on his career following the fight. The 37-year-old claimed that he would be willing to relinquish his heavyweight championship belt in order to pursue more enjoyable fights.

Ad

The statement was a loaded one, given that by then, Tom Aspinall was fresh off of defending his interim heavyweight title in a three-minute demolition of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Moreover, the Englishman had been, and still is, calling Jones out. Unfortunately for him, the interest isn't mutual.

During his interaction with veteran MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Jones said:

"Yeah, I can see myself after this entertaining super fights only. After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I'm prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and then fight for fun. And I want to fight for fun."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Jones' past plans with the UFC heavyweight title:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ironically, Jones has yet to vacate the heavyweight title after defeating Miocic. Furthermore, a recent video emerged of him conversing with a friend, to whom Jones can be heard claiming his fighting days are over. If true, it will be a major point of frustration for Aspinall.

The Englishman hasn't fought in nearly a year, and has been waiting on the sidelines for Jones, who has been nothing but dismissive. This has also sparked the ire of the MMA fandom, with the Jones vs. Aspinall bout being the most demanded fight of 2025.

Ad

Instead, Jones is pursuing other goals and has shown little interest in returning to the octagon, especially against Aspinall.

Jon Jones recently taunted fans over the possibility of being stripped

Jon Jones' reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall has heightened fan frustration as of late. In fact, Jones found himself in a social media exchange with one fan, who claimed that the 37-year-old would soon be stripped of the heavyweight title. Jones, though, issued a dismissive response and said:

Ad

"Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?"

Expand Tweet

Jones has actually been stripped of a UFC title before, with the instances taking place during his light heavyweight days. He was stripped of the 205-pound belt after a hit-and-run following UFC 182. Then, following UFC 214, he was again stripped of the title, this time for testing positive for turinabol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.