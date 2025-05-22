  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • When Jon Jones came clean on being "prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship" after Stipe Miocic win

When Jon Jones came clean on being "prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship" after Stipe Miocic win

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 22, 2025 18:43 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
Jon Jones (center) previously expressed his willingness to vacate the heavyweight title [Image Courtesy: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images]

Jon Jones has flirted with vacating his heavyweight title numerous times. Ahead of his UFC 309 beatdown of Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' touched on his career following the fight. The 37-year-old claimed that he would be willing to relinquish his heavyweight championship belt in order to pursue more enjoyable fights.

Ad

The statement was a loaded one, given that by then, Tom Aspinall was fresh off of defending his interim heavyweight title in a three-minute demolition of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Moreover, the Englishman had been, and still is, calling Jones out. Unfortunately for him, the interest isn't mutual.

During his interaction with veteran MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Jones said:

"Yeah, I can see myself after this entertaining super fights only. After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I'm prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and then fight for fun. And I want to fight for fun."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Jones' past plans with the UFC heavyweight title:

Ad

Ironically, Jones has yet to vacate the heavyweight title after defeating Miocic. Furthermore, a recent video emerged of him conversing with a friend, to whom Jones can be heard claiming his fighting days are over. If true, it will be a major point of frustration for Aspinall.

The Englishman hasn't fought in nearly a year, and has been waiting on the sidelines for Jones, who has been nothing but dismissive. This has also sparked the ire of the MMA fandom, with the Jones vs. Aspinall bout being the most demanded fight of 2025.

Ad

Instead, Jones is pursuing other goals and has shown little interest in returning to the octagon, especially against Aspinall.

Jon Jones recently taunted fans over the possibility of being stripped

Jon Jones' reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall has heightened fan frustration as of late. In fact, Jones found himself in a social media exchange with one fan, who claimed that the 37-year-old would soon be stripped of the heavyweight title. Jones, though, issued a dismissive response and said:

Ad
"Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?"

Jones has actually been stripped of a UFC title before, with the instances taking place during his light heavyweight days. He was stripped of the 205-pound belt after a hit-and-run following UFC 182. Then, following UFC 214, he was again stripped of the title, this time for testing positive for turinabol.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications