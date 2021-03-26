Dana White reveals a potential opponent for Amanda Nunes

UFC president Dana White recently revealed who could be Amanda Nunes’ next opponent. During her 12-fight win streak, Nunes has established herself as one of the greatest female fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

Amanda Nunes has won two titles and has defended both. She has defended the bantamweight belt five times and the featherweight belt twice. Within the context of the promotion, that’s the kind of double-champ success fans have not seen before.

Amanda Nunes’ dominance continues

The fact that Nunes was able to dismantle Megan Anderson following a big layoff after starting a family with Nina Ansaroff just proves what kind of competitor she is. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White opened up on who could be next in line to face Nunes.

“Alright, I’ll give you a little something that we’re talking about right now. So, Julianna Pena has been driving me f***ing bananas, okay? She will not stop terrorising me about how she deserves this fight," said Dana White.

"Amanda Nunes this, Amanda Nunes that, Amanda is ducking her, Amanda doesn’t want her because the style doesn’t match up well for Amanda’, so I’m thinking about doing Pena and Nunes," revealed Dana White.

If the fight took place, it would mark the first time Amanda Nunes has gone down to bantamweight to defend the championship since she beat Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 in December of 2019.

Pena is coming off the back of a submission win over Sara McMann back in January. However, in the fight before that, Peba herself was submitted by Germaine de Randamie.

The good news for Pena is that the UFC does not have a whole lot of opponents for Nunes right now. The Lioness has been able to clean out both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions with ruthless efficiency.

Outside of big money fights in boxing, there aren’t too many options remaining in the UFC for Nunes. Thankfully for the promotion, Pena has done a pretty good job of marketing herself as a contender in recent weeks.

Many hardcore fans would also love to see Valentina Shevchenko challenge Nunes in a potential trilogy fight somewhere down the road. However, it appears as though Nunes vs Pena for the bantamweight strap is the Lioness' next fight.