Who is Harry Winston and why did Conor McGregor mention him in his tweet?

Conor McGregor has been talking about gems and jewelry in his tweets of late. Following a complete sell-out of UFC 264 tickets in only a few seconds, the Irishman took to Twitter to boast about his status as a prizefighter.

Conor McGregor started out by claiming that the UFC is making two customized belts - one called 'The McGregor' belt and the other would be named the 'Richest Motherf***er' belt - ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The second name is closely related to the 'Baddest Motherf***er' belt that the UFC and Dana White created for the famous UFC 244 fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor claimed he would be putting "both the rubies and the emeralds to good use" on the RMF belt.

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

Conor McGregor followed up this tweet with another one, mentioning a certain Harry Winston.

"Secretary, get me Harry Winston on the phone," Conor McGregor said.

Secretary, get me Harry Winston on the phone. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

So, who is Harry Winston and why did Conor McGregor bring him up in his tweet? Let's find out.

Who is Harry Winston?

Born on March 1, 1896, Harry Winston was the most renowned jeweler in the United States of his time. After discovering his passion for gems and jewelry at the young age of 12, Winston started working at his father's jewelry shop in Los Angeles before starting his own in New York.

The Premier Diamond Company was Harry Winston's first business that he opened in 1920. Six years later, he acquired the first of many prestigious collections that he would go on to own in his life. Winston purchased the jewelry collection of Arabella Huntington, wife of railroad tycoon Henry E. Huntington, for $1.2 million. He then redesigned the vintage designs to a more contemporary style, therefore showcasing his talents as a jeweler.

In 1932, Winston started Harry Winston Inc., a company under his name that would go on to become one of the premium luxury jewelry and watch brands of the USA in later years.

Throughout his life, Harry Winston became the proud owner of several top-notch, renowned stones of the world, including the Anastasia, the Blue Heart, the Briolette of India, the Idol's Eye, the Jonker, the Napoleon Diamond Necklace, and several others. He also donated a few of the diamonds he owned, such as the Hope and the Portuguese Diamond, to The Smithsonian Institution.

Harry Winston was bestowed the 'King of Diamonds' moniker by Cosmopolitan magazine in 1947 and it followed him throughout his life until he passed away on December 8, 1978.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was the Senior Advisor to the-then First Lady Melania Trump in 2017-18, is the granddaughter of Harry Winston by adoption.

Conor McGregor will face 'The Diamond' on July 10

It is quite apparent now why Conor McGregor mentioned Harry Winston in his tweet. In his usual flamboyant manner, the Irishman was simply showing off his wealth and the fact that he still draws in the biggest figures in MMA.

It could also have a different implication.

Conor McGregor is fighting Dustin Poirier in the trilogy bout of their rivalry next and the nickname of the latter is 'El Diamante' or 'The Diamond'. Given how experienced Conor McGregor is in trashtalking, it would not come as a surprise if he hinted at Dustin Poirier as well.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 takes place on July 10, 2021 at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.