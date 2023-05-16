Who is the PFL heavyweight champion? Here's a list of possible opponents for Francis Ngannou's promotional debut

Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL has become an exciting matter for discussion within the MMA community. With his promotional debut set for mid-2024, anticipation continues to mount for his highly awaited arrival in the new PPV super fight division. As the excitement builds, speculation surrounding his potential opponent has already begun to ignite, igniting a fervor of discussion and conjecture.

Enthusiasts are eagerly pondering the list of formidable contenders who could potentially step into the octagon with Ngannou for his promotional debut. The possibilities abound, with a lineup of skilled fighters ready to test their mettle against the former heavyweight champion.

Here is a list of potential opponents for Francis Ngannou's promotional debut:

Topping the list of potential opponents is none other than Ante Delija, the reigning 2022 PFL heavyweight champion. With an impressive professional record of 23 wins and 5 losses, Delija has established himself as a force to be reckoned with inside the smartcage.

Another noteworthy contender on the list is Denis Goltsov, a formidable fighter with an impressive professional record of 30 wins and 7 losses. Goltsov has made a name for himself through his exceptional striking skills and grappling expertise. His recent performances speak volumes, as he has secured victory in his last three bouts via TKO.

Another compelling contender in the mix is Bruno Cappelozza, the reigning 2021 season PFL champion, hailing from Brazil. With a professional record of 16 wins and 6 losses, Cappelozza has established himself as a true knockout artist. His striking prowess and knockout power make him an ideal matchup for Francis Ngannou, as both fighters possess a shared reputation for devastating striking abilities.

Completing the list of potential contenders is Maurice Greene, a former UFC heavyweight fighter who has emerged as a prominent candidate to face 'The Predator.' With a career record of 11 wins and 7 losses, 'The Crochet Boss' brings a unique skill set to the table. Notably, he is recognized as a submission artist, showcasing his ability to secure victories on the ground.

Within the vast pool of potential opponents for Francis Ngannou in the PFL, the names mentioned merely scratch the surface. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that each of these contenders brings their own distinct set of skills and attributes, posing a formidable challenge for the former UFC champion.

Jake Paul is pleased with Francis Ngannou's PFL contract

Francis Ngannou's unprecedented partnership with the PFL sent shockwaves across the MMA universe, creating a frenzy of various emotions from fans all around the world.

However, one person stands out in this chaotic sea of replies for their unshakable joy and eagerness for 'The Predator's' upcoming trip in the PFL—none other than YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' recently acknowledged on Twitter:

"Francis, welcome to the PFL! Everybody, it is official, this is massive, massive, massive, news in MMA. We have some huge fights on the horizon, congratulations Francis, you deserve this! The best heavyweight in the f*cking world to the PFL! And PFL Africa’s gonna be massive, so excited, let’s go!”

Check out the social media post below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. https://t.co/nfQlh9R4ru

Poll : 0 votes