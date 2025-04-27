Who could be the UFC's first three-division champion? Exploring how Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, and other fighters could claim the status

There is a goal no one has yet accomplished in the UFC. Many have become two-division champions, with the distinction slowly losing its luster. However, none have managed to become a three-division champion. Alex Pereira seemed like the most realistic option at one point.

Ad

Pereira had conquered middleweight, moved up to win light heavyweight title and was on the cusp of convincing the promotion to allow him to face Jon Jones for undisputed heavyweight gold. Unfortunately for him, Magomed Ankalaev put a stop to those aspirations at UFC 313.

So, who else is left who could potentially attempt the impossible? There aren't many, but there are three.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ilia Topuria's UFC three-division championship prospects

As is the case with most three-division UFC champion candidates, Ilia Topuria has already won UFC gold. He is a former featherweight champion, and is now aiming for the more daunting challenge of dethroning Islam Makhachev, who has already turned away a hungry 145-pound titleholder.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Makhachev should be a favorite against Topuria, the Spaniard can certainly win. He has the short, squat build that Makhachev struggles to impose his wrestling against, as Makhachev's taller limbs make his level changes far more obvious to Topuria, who is closer to the ground and in prime position to defend.

Moreover, 'La Leyenda' is blessed with the punching power and pressure boxing to make Makhachev pay for his tendency to lean back in straight lines. A lightweight title could be in his future, but a welterweight title would be borderline impossible. At 170 pounds, the fighters are simply too big and too strong.

Ad

Unless Topuria has a ridiculous level of physicality, even his skill-set would encounter a wall at welterweight.

Islam Makhachev's UFC three-division championship prospects

Like Ilia Topuria, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is more than capable of capturing a second belt. He is a well-rounded fighter who is technically gifted in every facet of the game. He isn't flawless, by any means, but he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Ad

At welterweight, he possesses the grappling to make many of its fighters pay for their tendency to immediately give up their back when fighting back to their feet. Against the Dagestani wrestler, this is an invitation to lose via rear-naked choke. He is also a better striker than most at welterweight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Makhachev's issue is physicality. He thrives in the role of the stronger man. While the lack of weight-cutting could render him even stronger at welterweight, middleweight is an entirely different story, and Alexander Volkanovski already revealed that Makhachev struggles mightily against those he can't outmuscle.

In fact, Arman Tsarukyan demonstrated this in their first fight, which he took on short-notice. At middleweight, the fighters will be far too big and strong, especially Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, who are freakishly strong, even by the standards of their division.

Ad

Khamzat Chimaev's UFC three-division championship prospects

Khamzat Chimaev is genuinely the only option who could capture a third UFC belt. Ironically, he hasn't won a single one yet. He is expected to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title, and many believe he'll win it due to the strength of his elite wrestling and grappling.

Given the low level of skill at light heavyweight, which is analogous to the heavyweight division just without the fight-ending power everyone seems to possess, Chimaev could pose problems at 205 pounds. The belt is currently held by Magomed Ankalaev, who isn't that high-level a grappler.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chimaev's inability to take down Alex Pereira, a career striker who couldn't stop Jan Błachowicz's wrestling, did not flatter him. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Chimaev is struggling to drag 'Poatan' to the mat. Light heavyweight isn't the real challenge for Chimaev. It's welterweight.

He could win the middleweight and, less likely, light heavyweight belt. However, whether he can still safely make 170 pounds would determine whether he can win the welterweight title. His last attempt at making weight in the division was disastrous. However, if he's successful, he'd prove too physical for anyone there.

The Gilbert Burns fight was an outlier, as 'Borz' was dominant in the fight with his wrestling before an armbar attempt dissuaded him from returning to the mat. No one else at welterweight is an exceptional grappler of their back, and Chimaev could dethrone whoever holds the belt if he makes the weight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.