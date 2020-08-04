Why the brakes need to be pumped on Khamzat Chimaev? (Opinion)

Every time a bright new star takes center stage, everyone's eyes light up like a cat with a new shiny toy. The new flavor of the month in the UFC right now is Khamzat Chimaev.

Is the young 26-year-old usual welterweight a gifted talent? Absolutely. And two wins by finish in just 10 days apart, at 2 different weight classes proves that. Will Khamzat Chimaev one day fight for the gold? Let alone the fact that he wins it. No one knows but at 8-0 the Chechnyan turned Swede has yet to fight a real high-level fighter.

Although one early test that shows his makeup came in Brave CF. On April 19, 2019, he took on a multi Sambo world champion in Ikram Aliskerov. Ikram stuffed every early takedown attempt by "Borz". For the 1st time, he had to adjust and think on his feet. That's when he let his hands fly. And Khamzat Chimaev preceded to KO Aliskerov with a right hook out of nowhere.

Dana White and the UFC were smart to sign Khamzat Chimaev. But when you put fresh, not experienced meat in with sharks, they get eaten for dinner. And with someone whose future seems bright, you don't want to make that costly mistake. Especially since he can bounce between 170 and 185.

Why the UFC need to put the brakes on Khamzat Chimaev?

There's a reason in the "sweet science" talent that doesn't get tested till they usually have 20-25 fights under their belts. Even someone Khamzat Chimaev follows in Khabib Nurmagomedov built up slowly. He didn't just come in from ProFC and fight Benson Henderson, Diego Sanchez, Anthony Pettis, or Nate Diaz.

Also, the man he's targeted, Conor McGregor built his way up. Despite being the Cage Warriors double champion, it wasn't till after the Denis Siver fight that the Irishman got his push. And that's after defeating two very young, at the time, future superstars in Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

The UFC just experienced for the zillionth time what happens at times when a young lion isn't ready to tangle with a bigger prey animal. Overall, Edmen Shahbazyan has more upside than Derek Brunson. But he wasn't ready for the next level. And frankly, either is Khamzat Chimaev.

Even Bellator has had a devil of a time trying to rebuild the psyche of Aaron Pico

John Phillips and Rhys McKee are solid professional fighters, but going from that to a level of Conor McGregor is insane. McGregor is a major competitor and nothing good comes with a win from that fight for the Irishman.

If they want to push him to see how he fares against ranked fighters, that's fine. Eventually, every fighter needs to put their toes into the deep end of the pool. Try it against a Marvin Vettori, Neil Magny, or even a Drew Dober at 155. And while we only grow from our losses, you don't want your 1st one to be devastating.

Khamza Chimaev's career seems like it will be a long and bright one. Better to go slow and steady, as they say, that's how you win the race.