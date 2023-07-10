Why the UFC should not give Brandon Moreno an immediate rematch

Brandon Moreno is the closest thing to a star that the UFC flyweight division has ever produced. Neither the great Demetrious Johnson, nor the always polarizing Henry Cejudo have drawn the type of crowd reactions and passionate fanfare that 'The Assassin Baby' has.

From making history as the first Mexican UFC champion to being seemingly incapable of having boring fights, Brandon Moreno has captivated UFC fans across the globe. Unfortunately, for his supporters, Moreno lost his 125-pound strap to former foe Alexandre Pantoja this past Saturday at UFC 290.

Following the event's conclusion, UFC president Dana White was asked at the post-fight press conference about his plans for the division moving forward. Due to the thrilling nature of the bout between Moreno and Pantoja, he expressed a desire to book an immediate rematch. But, here's why he shouldn't.

Brandon Moreno should not keep getting unlimited title shots

If Brandon Moreno is booked to face Alexandre Pantoja in an immediate title rematch, it'll be the second-ever quadrilogy in the UFC, as the two men have faced each other three times now. The first quadrilogy in the promotion's history involved another Brazilian: former flyweight kingpin Deiveison Figueiredo.

However, Brandon Moreno's record against 'Deus da Guerra' was far more competitive. He suffered one loss, drew once, and won twice. This is not the case with Pantoja, to whom he has now lost three times. He first crossed swords with 'The Cannibal' on The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions.

He was finished within two rounds via submission. The pair subsequently faced off in their first rematch two years later, with Moreno losing via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 129. This past Saturday, he lost to 'The Cannibal' in a competitive bout by split-decision.

Tuck @MMAJunkie09 I like Brandon Moreno as much as anyone but we don’t need another quadrilogy. Make him beat Albazzi first. I like Brandon Moreno as much as anyone but we don’t need another quadrilogy. Make him beat Albazzi first. https://t.co/2nWCnyueYw

After losing thrice to the same man, does Brandon Moreno deserve an immediate rematch? Max Holloway's first two fights with Alexander Volkanovski were competitive, with their second bout being especially close, yet he still wasn't given an immediate rematch for their third fight, never mind a hypothetical fourth one.

Worse still, Brandon Moreno cannot keep getting unwarranted title shots without earning them. While he's exciting and has a fair amount of star potential, 'The Assassin Baby' has only had title fights since December 12, 2020. His last six bouts have all been title fights.

Perhaps the most concerning statistic is that while he's a two-time undisputed champion and one-time interim champion, he has never successfully defended his title. He first faced Deiveison Figueiredo for the divisional strap in a bout that was scored a draw, despite many having the Brazilian ahead on the scorecards.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Shoutout to Brandon Moreno.



6 straight title fights where he pushed every opponent to the limit.



He's what Mexican-style fighting is all about. Shoutout to Brandon Moreno.6 straight title fights where he pushed every opponent to the limit.He's what Mexican-style fighting is all about. https://t.co/zmPLlbigHh

Nevertheless, Brandon Moreno earned an immediate title rematch, wherein he won, submitting his foe. In what was his first-ever title defense, he lost the belt to 'Deus da Guerra', only to be rewarded with an interim title fight against Kai Kara-France, which he won with a punishing liver kick.

He subsequently faced Figueiredo in a unification bout, emerging victorious after the Brazilian's closed eye rendered him unable to continue fighting. And as seen this past Saturday, he failed to defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja but is already being considered for an immediate rematch.

He cannot keep being given consecutive title shots without earning them. It's unfair to the rest of the division because it essentially means that if Brandon Moreno isn't the champion, he'll be booked for a title fight until he is. This undercuts the competitive integrity of the flyweight division.

There are more deserving contenders in the division

As much as fans adore Brandon Moreno, star power alone shouldn't dictate whether someone is awarded a title shot. In fact, title shots shouldn't be awarded, they ought to be earned. While it's obvious that the UFC regards its flyweight division as too thin for any other matchup, there are worthy contenders.

First is Amir Albazi. The Iraqi 125-pounder is coming off a win, albeit controversial, over former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France. Furthermore, he is currently at the helm of a six-fight win streak and is ranked #3 in the division. He has also never faced Alexandre Pantoja before and boasts an impressive 17-1 record.

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews



Should Albazi fight the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Abu Dhabi at



Or should we have a title eliminator fight between Amir Albazi and Brandon Royval?



#UFCVegas74 Amir Albazi win over Kai Kara-France sparked some controversy last nightShould Albazi fight the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Abu Dhabi at #UFC294 Or should we have a title eliminator fight between Amir Albazi and Brandon Royval? Amir Albazi win over Kai Kara-France sparked some controversy last night 😬Should Albazi fight the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja in Abu Dhabi at #UFC294 ? Or should we have a title eliminator fight between Amir Albazi and Brandon Royval? #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/RjRzdGssBa

Now, if White is adamant about booking the newly crowned flyweight champion in a rematch, he could schedule him to face another former foe: Brandon Royval, who last lost to 'The Cannibal' two years ago. Since then, he's been on a tear, working his way up the rankings.

He's on a three-fight win streak, including two first-round finishes, with a submission over Matt Schnell and knockout over Matheus Nicolau, which he scored this past April, claiming that Dana White described it as a title eliminator. Lastly, he is currently ranked #4 in the division.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



Albazi vs Nicolau should be the next fight Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist WOW. KKF losing that decision is SHOCKING #UFCVegas74 WOW. KKF losing that decision is SHOCKING #UFCVegas74 Brandon Royval is still getting the next title shot after Moreno-Pantoja after that.Albazi vs Nicolau should be the next fight twitter.com/SpinninBackfis… Brandon Royval is still getting the next title shot after Moreno-Pantoja after that. Albazi vs Nicolau should be the next fight twitter.com/SpinninBackfis…

Both Royval and Albazi have a stronger claim to the next crack at the title than Moreno does. It is worth considering over awarding 'The Assassin Baby' with an undeserved fight for UFC gold. Instead, Moreno should, at least, win one non-title fight in impressive fashion before being crowned the number one contender.

Poll : 0 votes