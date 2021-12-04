5 reasons why Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is a guaranteed slugfest

Michael Chandler has garnered a lot of attention since the barnburner against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. While he may have lost the fight, Chandler won the respect of the fans through his gladiatorial performance.

Not only did he endure a heavy pounding from Justin Gaethje, but he also managed to keep 'The Highlight' on his toes throughout with his efficient counter punching right until the final bell.

As congratulations started pouring in from all corners, the former Bellator champion took to Twitter to challenge former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor to a fight.

'The Notorious,' who has been out of action since his leg injury at UFC 264, responded to the call out and agreed to fight Chandler "at some stage for sure."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Given Conor McGregor's reputation over the years, it's imperative that his opponent be a tough nut to crack. Judging by his recent performances, Michael Chandler could be the perfect matchup for the Irishman on the latter's return to the octagon.

To that end, here are five reasons why the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight is a guaranteed slugfest.

#5. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are both hungry for a win

Conor McGregor created history in 2015-16 by knocking out Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez in less than a year's time to become the UFC's first champ-champ.

The Irishman was in the form of his life when he left the UFC for a professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

He eventually returned to the octagon in 2018 but hasn't had much success since then.

Barring his victory over Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor has had a hard time in the octagon – losing twice to Dustin Poirier and once to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Michael Chandler, too, stands in a similar position to McGregor. Since signing up with the UFC in 2020, 'Iron' has fought thrice and his last two fights have been losses. His solitary win came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257, which was his first appearance in the promotion.

Given the string of losses in their careers, both fighters will be looking to get back to winning ways.

For Michael Chandler, who is currently ranked fifth in the lightweight division, a win would keep him in contention for another title shot in the future.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is desperate for a win to resurrect his career. Currently ranked ninth in the lightweight division, McGregor needs to go hard at Chandler to better his chances of entering the top-five of the division.

Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! Sanabul @Sanabul Out of the Top 10 purchased Pay-Per-View events in UFC history... @TheNotoriousMMA has headlined 8 of them. That is a crazy stat, but honestly not that surprising. 🤔 No matter how you feel towards him, you cannot deny his star-power! 🔥 Out of the Top 10 purchased Pay-Per-View events in UFC history... @TheNotoriousMMA has headlined 8 of them. That is a crazy stat, but honestly not that surprising. 🤔 No matter how you feel towards him, you cannot deny his star-power! 🔥 2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten.Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! twitter.com/sanabul/status… 2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten. Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! twitter.com/sanabul/status…

