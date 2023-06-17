"You got slept by OSP" - Jamahal Hill shuts down former UFC fighter "struggling in the B league" in heated Twitter back-and-forth

The subject of the world’s best light-heavyweight is a touchy one in MMA right now, largely because UFC champ Jamahal Hill didn’t beat the previous titleholder, Jiri Prochazka.

‘Sweet Dreams’ will likely get that opportunity later this year. For now, though, he’s become embroiled in a Twitter spat with former UFC light-heavyweight Corey Anderson, who now competes in Bellator MMA.

‘Overtime’ does not hold the Bellator light-heavyweight title. He was defeated in his title bout by current champion Vadim Nemkov last November.

Last night, however, Anderson defeated another former UFC star in the form of Phil Davis, and then took a shot at Hill on Twitter in response to ‘Sweet Dreams’ essentially labelling Bellator a ‘b-league’ in a recent interview.

Anderson had the following to say:

“Ol Sweet Booty @JamahalH in his feelings! Talk about MMA math...didn’t you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? Sooo that’d make him the best...I toasted the 44y/o guy you beat to win the belt on 2 weeks notice when he was ranked #3. Other than that who you beat? NOBODY!!”

Unsurprisingly, Jamahal Hill quickly hit back at ‘Overtime’ with his own take on ‘MMA math’.

“Bro you got slept my (sic) OSP and you see what I did to him!!! You can’t cut it at the top and u struggling the B league I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury u took naps we not the same!!! My resume will always read Champion and at the end of the day I WILL BEAT YO ASS PERIOD!”

Despite this spat, it’s highly unlikely that Hill and Anderson will meet in the octagon or cage any time soon, as both the UFC and Bellator are unlikely to co-promote in the near future.

Jamahal Hill next fight: When is ‘Sweet Dreams’ likely to fight Jiri Prochazka?

Jamahal Hill is the UFC’s undisputed light-heavyweight champion right now. However, many fans believe he needs to defeat former titleholder Jiri Prochazka to affirm his status as the top fighter in the division.

This issue may, for instance, have been the root cause of Megan Olivi referring to ‘Sweet Dreams’ as the “interim champion” in an embarrassing incident in May.

So when is Hill likely to face Prochazka to settle their issue once and for all? Initial reports linked the fight to UFC 292 in August, but with that event now featuring two other title bouts, it seems unlikely.

Prochazka himself has suggested he’s nearly ready for a return, claiming that he’s ready to take the title from Hill “clean and clear”.

However, with Jamahal Hill seemingly looking out of shape in a recent Instagram post – causing fans to poke fun at him – it feels like late 2023 might be the best time for this bout to take place.

