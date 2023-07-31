Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss the latest theory on Joe Rogan's podcast, Conor McGregor's return, and more.

#3. Demetrious Johnson agrees to fight YouTuber Bradley Martyn

Popular fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn recently made headlines for calling out multiple UFC stars and claiming he could defeat them in a street fight.

At first, he jokingly targeted Nate Diaz and managed to anger the MMA community with his nonchalance. Next, he refused to believe he would be beaten by Demetrious Johnson, who is unequivocally believed to be among the greatest ever to do it.

Thanks to UFC alum Brendan Schaub, he may get to test it out in real life.

After making the initial claim to Schaub, who was a guest on his Raw Talk podcast, Martyn could get the chance to measure his fighting prowess against 'Mighty Mouse'.

Schaub told the YouTuber on the Calabasas Fight Companion podcast that Johnson had agreed to fight him:

"I spoke to Might Mouse yesterday. I tell you, all fighters hit me up about you, I'm like Bradley's my boy, good dude...So I told Mighty Mouse, like,'[Martyn is a] Good dude, dude'. He's like, 'Yeah no doubt, just tell him I'm down.'"

Martyn responded that he was eagerly waiting for the clash to happen.

Watch the conversation below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

DJ vs. Bradley Martyn is gonna happen.



Full Calabasas Fight Companion here:

youtube.com/watch?v=ran09v… pic.twitter.com/omI5m0ta06 Schaub says he spoke to DJ.DJ vs. Bradley Martyn is gonna happen.Full Calabasas Fight Companion here:

#2. Joe Rogan's podcast guest says the U.S. military faked atom bomb trials

Joe Rogan's ever-viral podcast is known for being a safe space where the wildest conspiracy theories can be discussed and analyzed.

In a recent July episode, billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen floated the conspiracy that the nuclear test footage was doctored, leaving the UFC commentator dumbfounded.

Andreessen said that the U.S. military was faking the nuclear tests to intimidate the Russians and that no camera could've withstood the blast radius of the explosions to film the footage.

Watch his comments below:

This is a long-running theory that experts have refuted before, stating that the Cold War-era video of nuclear testing was done with special equipment built to withstand the blasts.

Read the full report here.

#1. Conor McGregor rumored to make UFC return in December

A report surfaced on Sunday evening that Conor McGregor was set to make his octagon comeback in December.

The news was reported by a Dutch media outlet named Main Event NL, which claimed that McGregor was indeed returning at the last pay-per-view of the year. As per their report, an opponent or date is yet to be finalized.

This comes right after Conor McGregor snubbed Michael Chandler to set his eyes on Justin Gaethje's newly won BMF belt right after UFC 291 ended.