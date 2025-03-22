33 Immortals: The best Relics, ranked

There are dozens of Relics to discover in 33 Immortals as players fight through the hordes of Inferno and other elements to rebel against God. These equipables are random due to the roguelike nature of Thunder Lotus' latest MMO experience. However, some are a lot more useful than others in the long run.

If players manage to get their hands on some of the best Relics in the game, it will make their run a lot easier to manage due to the high difficulty curve of the game.

We have compiled a list of the best Relics in 33 Immortals that no player should do without, no matter their play style.

The best Relics in 33 Immortals ranked

Equipped Relics are located on the top left corner of the screen (Image via Thunder Lotus)

There are a total of 48 Relics in the game as of writing, spread across four rarity tiers; Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The latter category generally centers around fighting Bosses.

6) Braid of Dis

Description: "Souls brave enough to climb the Morning Star shall find the way to purification"

"Souls brave enough to climb the Morning Star shall find the way to purification" Perk: You take -30% Damage

Players will nearly always be fighting some type of enemy in 33 Immortals, so the chances of them taking damage are high. Since healing is limited and players will want to reserve their health pool for the boss fights at the end of a run, taking the least possible amount of damage is key. This is where the Braid of Dis comes in with its flat-out -30% Damage Reduction, which should let players survive longer.

5) Bloodstained Stole

Description: "Liturgical silk garment symbolizing priestly authority, soaked in the blood of its previous owner"

"Liturgical silk garment symbolizing priestly authority, soaked in the blood of its previous owner" Perk: Your Co-op Power generates +100% faster

Co-op is an integral component of 33 Immortals as 33 players aim to take down God and their forces in a multiplayer session. Co-op Powers are powerful abilities that can turn the tide of battle but are slow to generate. This Relic should help players get their Co-op Powers up faster so they can be used more frequently in combat.

Co-op Powers can offer a leg up during challenging encounters (Image via Thunder Lotus)

4) Yawning Maw of Truth

Description: "Those who harbour the sin of dishonesty shall see their hands bitten off."

"Those who harbour the sin of dishonesty shall see their hands bitten off." Perk: All your attacks inflict all Status Effects you can inflict

Players can inflict a variety of status effects in 33 Immortals, the most basic being Stun by using charged attacks. Furthermore, there are additional debuffs that can be put on enemies, like Weak, Exposed, Slowed, and more. This Perk allows piling all effects at once to make it easier to mow down foes since even basic mobs have a high amount of HP.

3) Melted Bishop Ring

Description: "Cursed be the souls of the successors, leaders of the flock, who broke their eternal vow to Him"

"Cursed be the souls of the successors, leaders of the flock, who broke their eternal vow to Him" Perk: You gain +8% Damage per Player near you (max 120%)

With enemies of all types constantly swarming around levels, dispatching them as fast as possible is important and this Perk's Damage bonus helps with that. With just 3-4 more players around, the user can gain 24-32% additional damage. To avail of the max +120% Damage increase cap, the user will need 15 players in their vicinity which should be possible during Boss fights in 33 Immortals.

2) Stained Burial Shroud

Description: "Look upon the proof of His miraculousness; the imprint on the shroud of death which marks his pain"

"Look upon the proof of His miraculousness; the imprint on the shroud of death which marks his pain" Perk: You cannot take more than 15 Damage from any single hit

As previously mentioned, minimizing incoming damage goes a long way in 33 Immortals and this Perk is the cherry on top to go alongside it. This essentially caps the amount of single-hit damage that the user can take at 15, which makes them tankier by proxy.

1) Lamp of Purifying Flames

Description: "The garden of the first man reveals itself to those who purify themselves in flames"

"The garden of the first man reveals itself to those who purify themselves in flames" Perk: You regenerate 1% Health every 5 seconds

Since HP quite literally spells the difference between victory and defeat in 33 Immortals, having a handy source of health regen is vital and this is the only Perk to offer that boon. While it is slow, players should manage to recover a decent chunk of lost health passively as they move across areas and avoid taking further damage.

