4 lesser-known ARPGs to try while you wait for Diablo 4 Season 4

Diablo 4 Season 4 is almost here and the community can’t wait any longer. But unfortunately, there is no option but to wait. The newest season of Diablo will kick off on May 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. P.T. With a Diablo 4 livestream that was held on May 2, the developers at Blizzard shared some insights about the upcoming update.

But this stream only fanned the flames higher, as fans can’t hold themselves any longer to get their hands on the new update. To make things a little easier, we have curated a list of four underrated ARPGs like Diablo 4 that they can play until the fated day of May 14, when a new chapter of Diablo 4 will begin.

Disclaimer: This list is solely based on the author's opinions.

4 lesser-known ARPGs like Diablo 4

1) Grim Dawn

The Grim Dark World of Grim Dawn (image via Crate Entertainment)

This Grim Dark fantasy adventure does everything that it says on the cover. It has a dark story, in-depth character-building mechanics, a vast world, and so much more. Although the world may feel a little cliche with the same old dark creatures taking control after an apocalyptic event, the story of Grim Dawn truly deserves a shot.

If you are a fan of Diablo 4, its dark setting, and the freedom of choice in terms of builds, then you should definitely give Grim Dawn a chance.

2) Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Immerse in the world of Wolcen (image via WOLCEN Studio)

Imagine a world where the forces of nature have gone berserk, and you're the only one who can restore balance. Wolcen's innovative combat system puts a fresh spin on the genre, allowing you to unleash devastating combos with ease. Prepare to be dazzled by the game's stunning visuals and immersive storytelling.

Wolcen's vibes are very similar to Diablo. Both of the games have a top-down camera on player characters as well as a surpassed color theme. Even the enemy designs and some skills and attacks can give you the same feel as of Diablo 4.

3) Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

The Galaxy-wide war of Warhammer (image via NeocoreGames)

Step into the grim darkness of the far future, where the only currency is bloodshed and heresy. Inquisitor – Martyr's dark setting and intense action will keep you glued to your screen for hours on end. You will get to slay hordes of daemons, upgrade your gear, and purge the galaxy of corruption – all in a day's work for an Inquisitor.

Based on the popular tabletop gaming franchise, Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr intricately captures the dark themes of the 40K universe. The over-the-head camera and the model designs of the character simulate the experience of the tabletop game in a virtual setting. If you want something like Diablo 4's dungeon-crawling gameplay in the Warhammer 40K universe, then this game is made for you.

4) Victor Vran

The hilarious RPG Victor Vran (Image via Haemimont Games)

Victor Vran is known for mixing quirky humor with relentless action. This offbeat ARPG features a charismatic protagonist with a knack for sarcasm and slaying demons. Expect outrageous weapon combinations, over-the-top boss battles, and a healthy dose of tongue-in-cheek humor that will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Victor Vran also features intricate character-building options as well as massive dungeons that can crawl with your heart's desire. Victor Vran is the perfect alternative if you are looking for a similar experience as Diablo 4, but in a new setting and theme.

