Diablo 4 Season 4 developer livestream date, time, and what to expect

The Diablo 4 Season 4 developer livestream is scheduled for May 2, 2024. As with previous seasons, these livestreams precede the launch of each season, giving players a sneak peek into what the game has in store. What sets this iteration apart is the Public Test Realm (PTR), which was accessible to all players earlier this month. During this period, they had the opportunity to test new features and updates slated for Season 4.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 4 developer livestream, including its starting time and what to expect this time.

When is the Diablo 4 developer stream going live?

The Diablo 4 Season 4 developer update stream will go live on May 2, 2024, at 11 am PDT. Players can tune in to the official Diablo YouTube and Twitch channels to watch it. Following the livestream, an official blog post featuring a video of the chat will be available on their website, allowing players to catch up on the details if they couldn't watch it live.

What to expect from the pre-Season 4 developer stream?

Diablo 4 Campfire Chat for PTR was held in March 2024 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The lineup for this pre-Season 4 developer stream includes Associate Director of Community Adam Fletcher, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora, Lead Live Class Designer Adam Jackson, Lead Live Game Designer Colin Finer, and Lead Seasons Sesigner Deric Nunez. They will delve into the upcoming changes and features.

In addition to system features and balance updates, the livestream will primarily focus on the players' feedback from the Diablo 4 PTR testing phase. Whether the developers will incorporate the learnings from this early access phase into the final product remains to be seen in the upcoming season's launch.

A live Q&A section will also be held at the end of the stream, where the developer will answer questions taken from the community and the live chat.

