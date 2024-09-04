Rust is not an easy game by any means, and it is even harder for a solo player. With no limits generally set to party sizes, playing the game alone can be quite daunting when you're up against clans that stack up to 30 members in certain servers.

With our five beginner tips for solo players in Rust, your gameplay experience will see a significant improvement, and playing the game alone will be much easier than before.

Here's a look at five beginner tips for solo players in Rust.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 beginner tips for solo players in Rust (2024)

1) Securing an adequate base location

Swamps is an ideal base location for solo players (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Having the right base location can make or break your wipe as a solo player in Rust. While it's ideal to build close to Monuments for easy access to scrap and components, we advise you to build your base a bit far off.

Monuments are the most contested areas in Rust. They're populated with clans and big groups for the most part. We believe you should build your bases in secluded areas while being relatively near one or two low-tier POIs.

As a solo player, forests, cliffs, and mountaintops would be the most ideal locations for you to make your base. These areas remain unpopulated throughout the wipe.

2) Use an alternate scrap farming mechanism

Farming fish for scrap (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust rewards players for their creativity. The game offers numerous avenues through which players can farm scrap in the game.

Instead of contesting monuments, we urge solo players to try out these mechanics to begin a passive scrap farm in their bases. Some great ways to do this are to use Fishing Traps to catch fish and sell them for Scrap, create Hemp farms to exchange Cloth for Scrap, or even try out the horse-dung farm to trade Fertilizers for Scrap.

3) Always be stealthy

Using NVG to be stealthy (Image via Facepunch Studios)

As a solo player, being stealthy is key to surviving this game. You have to constantly be on the lookout for enemies around you. Use the 'Alt-look' feature to check your surroundings as you head into the battlefield.

Try and find opportunities to sneak up on unsuspecting enemies and get your hands on some free gear sets. You can also sneak around enemies' bases and camp them for some loot. You can try out NVG goggles to also exploit the darkness of the night.

4) Loot fast, and loot smart

PvP gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

As a solo player, you should never overstay your welcome in Rust. Whether you're looting a Monument or obtaining a massive win in PvP, you should not waste time looting everything you find on the floor. Always prioritize what you need, and loot accordingly.

As a general rule, you should always first focus on securing weapons, gear sets, sulfur, and components

5) Use electricity and automation

Using electricity and automation (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The introduction of electricity and automation has entirely changed Rust. Solo players can greatly benefit from this system by setting up an auto-smelting ore factory and even an automatic loot organizer.

We urge you to get your hands on Solar Panels and batteries to at least set up a basic automated electric furnace in your base. It will significantly help you progress in your wipe, and you will have a consistent source of cooked Metal Fragments for crafting items and upgrading your base.

