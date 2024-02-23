5 best Acolyte builds in Last Epoch

Acolytes in Last Epoch provide a vast range of masteries that involve minions, reapers, and practitioners of dark arts. The class is for players who want to live in the shoes of someone wielding the darkest of magic imaginable. Typically, with three completely different subclasses, multiple builds can keep players invested for hours after hours.

This article lists five Acolyte builds you can try out through your journey in the cycles of Last Epoch. Note that you will only find a brief description of what the actual build does in the endgame, alongside a few gears and abilities that hold it together.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Bleed Warlock, Skeletal Mage Necromancer, and other Acolyte builds that you can try in Last Epoch

1) Cryomancer Skeletal Mage

The Cryomancer Skeletal Mage build in Last Epoch includes a single minion that can shred through every enemy with its Ice penetration and critical hits. You can also pair it with the power of Wards to boost your defense further, using only a few unique items. The rest, however, depends on your passives and active skill tree.

Both Exanguinous and Last Steps of the Living Unique armor pieces should take care of your health-to-ward conversion in Last Epoch, alongside Chronostasis Unique Sword, for more Wards per second.

For damage, you are looking at an active skill called Dread Shade, alongside its passive tree "Egoism" for guaranteed crit. For 'Summon Skeletal Mages,' you should prioritize getting the Frost Lich and Archmage trees for the increased damage and your refined singular Mage.

The gameplay follows a loop of granting different buffs to your Mage and waiting for it to clear out enemy mobs. Keep yourself out of any attacks, however, since you are vulnerable and squishy against enemy attacks.

2) Flame Wraith boss killer

One of the unique Necromancer builds in Last Epoch includes Flame Wraiths and an Abomination Golem. The trick here is to keep the Golem as a form of Totem in a safe distance while using your Wraths to melt bosses and enemy groups.

Key skills and trees include Assemble Abomination with Imprisoned Horror tree, Summon Wraith with Flame Wraith, alongside Idols with a percentage increased change at summoning Flame Wraiths. Lastly, the Dread Shade skill is necessary with the Spectral Distance tree, allowing your Flame Wraiths to gain the buff outside the Dread Shade radius.

The loop here involves keeping your Golem stationary and applying Dread Shade on it. Now, use your Flame Wraiths outside the radius of your Golem's Dread Shade to deal increased damage.

3) Bleed Warlock

Chthonic Fissure (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The newest Mastery in the Acolyte class is already wreaking havoc in Last Epoch. The Bleed Warlock build, in particular, takes Acolyte's mastery of dark spells and makes her one of the most powerful DoT (damage over time) inflicters in the game.

Some key abilities include Chthonic Fissure with Blood Gulch and Chaotic Rupture tree. Some essential gear pieces include the Twisted Heart relic for Necrotic damage boost, alongside Exanguinous and Last Steps of the Living for Wards.

4) Harvest Lich

Lich Mastery in Last Epoch is often shadowed by its peers due to the Unique requirements and set-ups each build requires. However, if done right, Harvest Lich can become one of the most powerful builds in the game, as it can dish out heavy bursts of damage while being almost immortal.

Some key aspects of the build include the Death Seal skill with the Devouring Release tree, alongside Marina's Lost Soul Unique Wand. Reaper Form is necessary for any Lich builds, so pair that up with something like Reaper's Curse tree for increased critical chance and Mistress of Decay tree.

Lastly, the Harvest skill requires the Great Scythe tree to work in a large area alongside the Death Inside tree for increased damage per stack of poison. Life Eater can add up to your survivability with a health leech.

5) Volatile Zombie and Wraith Necromancer

The combination of Volatile Zombie and Flame Wraiths can form the ultimate dream team of minions for your Necromancer. Here, you can have multiple Flame Wraiths and Volatile Zombies to instantly delete endgame bosses and groups of enemies. Furthermore, you will have decent Wards via skill trees and Uniques.

Key abilities for this build include 'Summon Volatile Zombies' alongside the Vital Ward tree for Wards and Ravenous for more boss damage. Summon Wraiths will typically require the Flame Wraith tree and the Drain Life skill with the Hecatomb tree to chain the skill among yourself and your minions.

The Aberrant Call of the Coven Unique Wand is mandatory for an increased number of Wraiths in Last Epoch, alongside Logi's Hunger Amulet for increased level to Fire Minion skills.