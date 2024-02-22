What is Ward and how does it work in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch is shaping up to be an expansive ARPG, offering unique itemization, a distinct class system, and several build options. In addition, you have quite a few stats to play around with, such as Ward. It is generally considered an extra fortification over health that directly contributes to the Effective HP of a character.

Wards are easily one of the most interesting aspects to look at in the game, considering that this ambient shield can protect you from getting scooped out of the arena. Besides, having more build options around this particular stat will make you more adaptive to the dangers of The World of Eterra.

This article further discusses everything you need to know about the Ward in Last Peoch.

What is Ward in Last Epoch?

Ward is the blue hue that encases the health pool (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Youtube/Fetznfritz)

To put it simply, Ward in Last Epoch works somewhat similar to an HP stat, except it is magically generated and encases your actual health like a shield. There are certain nuances to the fortification, as the effect is temporary, and no character has access to the stat by default. Instead, you will have to use certain skills or items to generate the barrier.

In fact, there are various spells in the game, such as Flame Ward and Drain Life, all of which can fuel your Ward. Certain melee weapons also roll with this property to generate this fortification with every hit. Moreover, every class has some form of ability to stack the attribute.

It is indicated with a blue hue over the health pool. The number at the top reads the amount of Ward you have acquired, and it has no maximum capacity yet. This means you can stack as much fortification as you want, which certainly inspires many builds in Last Epoch.

How does Ward work in Last Epoch

Use specific items to generate Wards (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As specified, the Ward in Last Epoch is a temporary attribute that must be generated via certain effects. The fortification meter will deplete over time unless you create a build to sustain it or use items to set up a Ward Decay Threshold. In the case of the latter, the depletion will stop at a particular point.

Remember that the decaying property is inversely related to the count of fortifications you have. It implies that the more Ward you acquire, the faster it will burn out.

However, there is a way to slow down the entire process. You can build up some Ward Retention stats for your characters. It can be obtained from itemization, passive trees, and Intelligence attributes.

Now that you know how to sustain the effect, you can shoot for a character build focused around this attribute. During combat, any incoming damage will first chip away at the Ward before affecting your HP. Therefore, your goal should be to stack the necessary items and passives that can rapidly generate this magical shield.

