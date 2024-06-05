5 best Fallout 76 weapons introduced with the Skyline Valley update

In the Skyline Valley update for Fallout 76, Bethesda introduced a variety of new content, including new quests, armor, and weapons. This MMO is already filled with hundreds of hours of content, and with the constant stream of new updates and content packs, the game never seems to run dry of things to do.

The Skyline Valley Update will bring a new region that will feature various original quests that will make you run errands all across the new area. But the roads of the Skyline Valley aren’t that safe, so have some insurance. You need weapons that pack a punch.

This article goes through all the newly added weapons in the Skyline Valley update for Fallout 76.

Best weapons in the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update

1) V63 Shock Baton

The baton that will shock you (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The V63 Shock Baton will be an enjoyable addition to your arsenal if you have a melee build. This legendary baton can only be obtained by completing the Housekeeping For Hire quest. The Legendary effect of this weapon gives it +50% armor penetration as well as +50% to limbs of your enemies.

As for the third effect, it has a passive effect that makes your weapons break +50% slower. Although not game-breaking, this weapon can be highly effective in certain melee builds.

2) Shattered Grounds

Shattered Grounds (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This is the legendary variant of the classic handmade rifle. It has a considerably high attack rate as well as flexibility when it comes to customization. You can get this rifle by completing the Double-Crossed Wires quest. When it comes to legendary effects, it has two highly potent abilities, one makes the bullet fired by this gun explode for 20% weapon damage, while the other reduces the weapon’s weight by 90%.

There is the third effect that increases the damage to the weapon based on the additions the player currently has, but it can be a double-edged sword.

3) V63 Zweihander

Deliver some energy with every swing (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This energy melee weapon is a completely new addition to the game. It can be acquired by completing The Eye of The Storm quest in the Skyline Valley update. While the weapon is not effective enough to be a main weapon, it's a lot of fun to use. The legendary effects of this weapon deal extra damage to enemies below 40% health and make the player take 40% less damage when using power moves.

The third effect adds 40% power to power attacks, making it deal more damage.

4) Ticket To Revenge

Send your enemies on a free ride to oblivion (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The big boy among all the new guns in the Skyline Valley update. This is a variant of the classic railway rifle with increased ammo capacity compared to the original. This legendary can be vital if you're going with a VATS build. The legendary abilities allow the weapon to have a +50% chance of hitting targets while using VATS.

It also gives a +15% damage boost to crits performed in VATS, and lastly, the damage dealt by this weapon increases if the player loses their health.

5) V63-OLGA

The sweetheart that you want close to yourself all the time (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This Laser Rifle may not seem quite special at first, but it packs a serious punch if used the right way. The V63 OLGA is legendary and has three highly powerful abilities that can take down powerful armored foes. It gives +50% armor penetration and gains 25% damage when the player aims it instead of hip firing.

Lastly, the legendary also has a +15% reload speed, so you don’t have to be afraid of getting caught in a dud in the middle of the battle. Overall, it is one of the most versatile guns in the new update.