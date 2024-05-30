Fallout 76: Everything new in the Skyline Valley update

Fallout 76 is all set to launch its Skyline Valley update. Thanks to the massive hit Amazon live-action series, Fallout games are having a rejuvenating new wave. To keep the momentum going, Bethesda is launching the Skyline Valley update to Fallout 76, introducing a plethora of new content and additions like weapons and armor.

As the name suggests, this new update is based in Skyline Valley, a new area south of the Savage Divide, between the Ash Heap and the Cranberry Bog. This area is inspired by the Shenandoah Mountain region in West Virginia.

Everything new coming in Skyline Valley Fallout 76

The Skyline Valley area is characterized by rolling hills and a menacing red sky prone to violent lightning storms. The main attractions of the update are the mysterious Vault 63, which is a home for electric ghouls, and a new public event called "Dangerous Pastimes," where you will have to harness energy from storms using a giant metal rod.

New Enemies

Thrashers: Giant mutated North American turkeys that can be encountered in the new Skyline Valley region.

Giant mutated North American turkeys that can be encountered in the new Skyline Valley region. Storm Goliath: A trio of coordinated Robobrains developed by Vault 63, which players can face off against.

New NPCs

Hugo Stoltz: The overseer of Vault 63, who you can befriend or mercilessly betray in the main questline of the new Update. Hugo is an electrified ghoul known as "The Lost" and will need help defending himself against outsiders.

New Public Events

Dangerous Pastimes: Players can participate in a public event where they chase down storms to harness their energy for a giant lightning rod in the Skyline Valley update.

Players can participate in a public event where they chase down storms to harness their energy for a giant lightning rod in the Skyline Valley update. Neurological Warfare: A massive public event initiated by nuking a location on the map and waging war against the Storm Goliath in the Skyline Valley update.

Other Changes

Map Expansion: The Skyline Valley update marks the first-ever expansion of the base game's map, offering new areas to explore and build bases (C.A.M.P.S.).

The Skyline Valley update marks the first-ever expansion of the base game's map, offering new areas to explore and build bases (C.A.M.P.S.). New Wildlife: Players can encounter new wildlife, including the Thrashers.

Players can encounter new wildlife, including the Thrashers. Improved Visual Effects: Weapon visual effects have been improved in the update.

Has the release date for Fallout 76: Skyline Valley been announced yet?

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley is coming on June 12 to all platforms, as confirmed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. You can check out our Fallout 76 Skyline Valley live countdown to gauge when it will go live.

