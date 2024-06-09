Latest Fallout 76 trailer teases playable Ghoul, reveals Skyline Valley release date

Fallout 76’s next expansion, Skyline Valley, saw a brand-new trailer revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. While fans have known for a while that the expansion was coming and plenty of information exists on it, the trailer gives important news: Skyline Valley releases on June 12, 2024. It will be available for free and on the same day will be released for all platforms it's playable on. Plus, at the end of the trailer, a playable Ghoul was teased!

Alongside the already available information on Fallout 76 Skyline Valley, players learned that the mystery of Vault 63 will finally be unveiled. The Vault was already in the game at launch but remains unavailable to explore - until now, that is. There will be plenty of secrets and mysteries to explore in the Shenandoah Valley.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley trailer teases amazing new content for the Shenandoah Valley

This latest trailer for Fallout 76 Skyline Valley was unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2024. The theme of the trailer dates back to before the bombs fell, and Vault-Tec was doing a drive to get people into Vault 76. The telethon's host teased some of the content that was coming in the game, in particular, the nearby Vault 63.

Until now, the contents and experiments in Vault 63 have been a mystery, but what is known is that the Vault had a weather machine. The Shenandoah Valley is beset by terrifying electrical storms that circle overhead, so it’s possible that this Vault had something to do with the weather that plagues Skyline Valley.

This region will also feature a new type of Ghoul, known as The Lost, who could potentially be living in Vault 63 as well. One of the biggest changes that is coming with Fallout 76 Skyline Valley is that it’s the first map expansion. Players will be heading south to the brand-new Shenandoah region.

That's right - you will be able to play without skin in 2025! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

At the end of the trailer, one very interesting bit of content was teased, for a release sometime in 2025. The announcer in the black-and-white trailer made the following statement:

“Still not sold? Well, I suppose having skin’s not for everyone. Best of luck out there!”

That’s right, players can play as a Ghoul in FO76 Skyline Valley in early 2025! Unfortunately, no official release date was given, but it’s a huge change to the game, letting players control a Ghoul character.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley will be released on June 12, 2024, for PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

