5 best mods for ARK Survival Ascended

In ARK Survival Ascended, mods can revamp the game world, introduce additional creatures and potions, and improve various aspects of the title. While the action-adventure release is a solid game on its own, it's further enhanced by the mods that its community creates and shares.

The modding community has played a significant role in enhancing ARK games. ARK Survival Evolved, for example, benefited from a variety of mods. Although ARK Survival Ascended is built on a new engine, modders have already begun developing exciting mods to enhance the player experience. However, its modding scene is not as extensive as that of its predecessor.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Automated Ark, Svartalfheim, and other great mods in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Automated Ark

Automated Ark mod in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Survival games aim to mimic the real world, which means you get to do even the simplest tasks in a virtual world. For those who want to skip the simple activities, the Automated Ark mod is a valuable addition to the game. As the name suggests, it automates various tasks, making your life as a player much more convenient.

Some of the tasks it automates include pulling, egg management, feeding, and more. This automation ensures that you won't accidentally forget to take care of your prehistoric companions and allows you to focus on more engaging content.

2) Additions Ascended

Additions Ascended Pack in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Additions Ascended mod collection is a great choice for players looking to expand the game with new creatures. It consists of several mods, each of which introduces a brand-new dinosaur to the game. Among these additions are unique creatures like the Helicoprion, Deinosuchus, and Archelon.

The mod pack offers a total of five different mods, which is a great way to diversify the fauna in your ARK world.

3) Svartalfheim

Svartalfheim features environment packs from Norse mythology (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For fans of Norse mythology, the Svartalfheim mod is an absolute must-try. This mod immerses players in a world inspired by Norse mythology's dwarven culture. It introduces a variety of elements, including new scenery, creatures, weapons, and armor.

Aside from the massive map it offers, the mod has plans to expand further by adding dwarven enemies to the game. With this, you can explore the underground realm of Svartalfheim and encounter mythical beings like dragons, giants, and elves.

4) Utilities Plus

Utilities Plus is a quality-of-life enhancement mod (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Delving into the quality-of-life enhancement mods in ARK Survival Ascended, we have Utilities Plus. This mod eliminates the need to recraft items that typically wear down, such as the Torch, Grappling Hook, Parachute, and Flare Gun.

Utilities Plus introduces reusable versions of many items that normally have limited use, which can save you resources and time in your survival adventure. It's currently one of the most useful mods to enhance your ARK experience, particularly for those who want to avoid the resource management hassle.

5) Big Storage Box

Big Storage Box mod in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Big Storage Box mod is a game-changer for those who have struggled with storage issues. It introduces a massive storage box that can carry a significant number of items, helping you avoid the hassle of juggling storage containers and deciding what to keep or toss.

Big Storage Box provides an impressive 300 slots, increases the box's health from 500 to 5,000, and extends the spoil timer for all items. With this mod, it's easier to navigate through your inventory management problems.

This wraps up our best ARK Survival Ascended mods list.