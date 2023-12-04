5 best Paladin Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

The World of Warcraft Season of Discovery is bringing in notable changes to the game, and we might encounter some Paladin playstyles we've never seen before. Traditionally known for healer and tank roles, Paladins now have the opportunity to diversify their playstyles thanks to the revamped Rune system.

Rune Engraving allows you to discover and unlock Runes in the open world. Once acquired, these Runes can be engraved directly onto armor pieces, providing valuable buffs and abilities. Each class gets a unique set of Runes, and here are the best ones to equip when playing the Paladin class in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

Aegis, Avenger's Shield, and other great Paladin Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Aegis (Chest)

The Aegis Rune enhances a Paladin's block ability (Image via Blizzard)

If you want to stick to the classic Tank/Healer Paladin in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, Aegis is the way to go as it greatly enhances your ability to block incoming attacks. It offers a 30% increase in block value and introduces a mechanic where damaging melee and ranged attacks have a 10% chance to increase the block chance by 30% further. This effect lasts for ten seconds or until five blocks are completed, and it doesn't stack with the Redoubt ability.

To acquire Aegis, you can follow specific steps based on your character's race. As a Human, you need to use the Purify ability at the Paladin located at the end of Jasperload Mines, a new section featuring spiders. As a Dwarf, head to the gates of Gnomeregan, west of Dun Morogh, and find an NPC named Wounded Adventurer. Use the Purify spell and engage in conversation with him to learn Aegis.

2) Avenger's Shield (Legs)

Avenger's Shield is a massive help for Paladins in handling threats in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. It tosses a holy shield at enemies, causing 165 to 197 Holy damage and Dazing them before hopping to a couple more nearby enemies. It covers a total of three targets and stays effective for 10 seconds.

This Rune is among the best in the current season, as it allows you to increase your AoE (Area of Effect) damage and add more utility and crowd control to your kit. To grab this Rune, you've got to take down the rare spawn orc in the Northern Blackrock Orc cave of Redridge Mountains.

3) Divine Storm (Chest)

Paladin Tanks gain a powerful tool in Divine Storm, an AoE Rune that deals damage, heals, and generates massive threats. It's an immediate weapon attack, hitting for 110% of weapon damage and striking up to four enemies within an eight-yard range. The healing aspect of Divine Storm benefits up to three party or raid members, totaling 25% of the damage dealt.

Unlocking this all-rounder Rune requires some longer work as you need to finish a quest line that you can get from Delgren the Purifier. You need to head to the top of the Tower of Althalaxx in Northern Darkshore first before this and locate the orb in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

4) Hand of Reckoning (Gloves)

Paladins have always lacked a direct taunt prior to the new season, so it's nice to see this being addressed in the new Rune system. The Hand of Reckoning taunts your target to attack you, but it won't affect the target if it's already engaged with you. It enhances the threat bonus from Righteous Fury to 80%, and Righteous Fury enables you to gain mana equal to 25% of the amount healed by others, along with a 20% damage reduction when your health drops below 35% while it's active.

To acquire this Rune, you need to stun and kill 10 enemies in Westfall using the Hammer of Justice or the Stonesplinter Valley.

5) Crusader Strike (Gloves)

Crusader Strike offers more options for DPS Paladins in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery (Image via Blizzard)

Crusader Strike addresses the lack of active abilities for DPS (Damage Per Second) Paladins, particularly those following the Ret spec. Ret Paladins, often associated with auto-attacking and buff management, now have a genuine rotation to engage with, offering a more dynamic playstyle and a reliable method to restore mana.

Crusader Strike involves an instant strike dealing 75% weapon damage and replenishing 2% of maximum mana. To acquire this Rune, you must accept the Relics of Light quest, equip the Libram, and use Judgement 10 times.

Check this article for more information on World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.