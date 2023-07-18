5 best rare Paragon nodes for Rogues in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Paragon boards are unlocked when your character reaches level 50. You will be able to have a secondary skill-increasing ability by using these Paragon boards. It gives your character an extra layer of customization and gives you passive boosts. The Paragon nodes can be unlocked by spending Paragon points on them. You can only unlock the ones that are connected to an already unlocked node.

The Rogue character class in Diablo 4 excels in agility and close combats. You may build the most powerful Rogue character by strategically using the correct gear, equipment, and weapons and tweaking the Paragon boards.

You can use various combinations of Paragon nodes, Glyph sockets, and gates to see what playstyle suits you. In this article, we will explore the best five rare nodes that you can use in your Rogue character class.

Brawler, Prime, and other powerful Paragon nodes for Rogues in Diablo 4

1) Brawler

The Brawler node in Diablo 4 specializes in close combats with the enemies. It offers benefits such as 12% Damage to close enemies and 4.5% Damage Reduction from them.

In addition, if you can meet certain requirements, the Brawler Node will offer you an additional bonus of 12% Damage to close enemies. To unlock the bonus, you must have 260 Strength and 350 Dexterity for Basic Paragon Boards or your first Non-Basic Paragon Boards.

You can find the Brawler node within the Tricks of the Trade Paragon Board for the Rogue class. You may also refer to the best Rogue build for Diablo 4 to know what can be the best gear for your character.

2) Prime

The Prime node in Diablo 4 can be found in various boards such as the Necromancer Basic Board, Druid Basic Board, and Rogue Basic Board. It gives you a boost in the most basic abilities, such as enhancing your damage output by 10% and increasing your maximum life by 4%.

It improves your overall attack strength and health capacity. If you can meet certain requirements, you will get an additional bonus of 10% Damage. To unlock the bonus, you must get at least 160 Intelligence on your Rogue Basic Board.

Apart from finding the Prime node on your Rogue Basic Board, you may also get it on the Necromancer Basic Board and the Druid Basic Board. These boards have their own set of minimum requirements for unlocking the bonus.

3) Lawless

The Lawless node in Diablo 4 improves your physical resilience as well as the ability of your character. You can use this node to get 100 Armor and 10 Dexterity. The Lawless node provides you a bonus of 100 Armor when you can meet certain requirements.

The Lawless node can be found in three Rogue Paragon boards, namely, Rodu Basic Board, Tricks of the Trade, and Cunning Strategem. These three have their respective minimum requirements for unlocking the bonus of the Lawless node. These are:

Rogue Basic Board - 160 Strength

Tricks of the Trade - 250 Strength

Cunning Strategem - 250 Strength

You must have at least this unlocked in your Basic Paragon boards or your first Paragon boards to get the bonus.

4) Skillful

The Skillful node in Diablo 4 can be found in the Rogue Basic board that gives you a damage and agility buff. Using this node will give you a 10% increase in the Damage output and +10 Dexterity.

You can meet certain requirements to unlock the bonus in the Skillful node that gives you an additional 10% Damage. To unlock the bonus, you need to have a minimum of 170 Intelligence on your Basic Paragon Boar or your first Non-Basic Paragon boards.

You may also refer to some of the best Rogue builds in Diablo 4 to learn what other equipment you may use and what playing styles suits you the best.

5) Trapper

Trapper Node is another Rare Paragon node in Diablo 4 that increases the trap skill damage by 15% and a 10% increase in Damage to the Enemies affected by Trap Skills. It can prove lethal to demons and other enemies while battling with them.

You may unlock a bonus of 15% trap skill damage in your Rogue class character. The minimum requirements that you need to have for your Basic Paragon boards or your first Non-Basic Paragon boards are 260 Intelligence and 350 Dexterity.

You can find the Trapper node in the Deadly Ambush Paragon board of the Rogue class.