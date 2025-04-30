5 Best Spiritborn builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 8

Diablo 4 Season 8’s Spiritborn are still viable, even if they aren’t as powerful as other classes in the current meta. There are players who will no doubt disagree on one side or the other, and that’s totally fine. They just don’t seem like they have the sauce they used to — at least not without a whole lot more work. It’s probably for the best, because I sure am tired of thinking about their launch, when it was the only viable class.

That said, I still think there’s a lot of potential in them, and the various leveling builds are still fun. There are a few builds that stand out right now for Diablo 4 Season 8 players interested in the Spiritborn. Some might require specific Uniques, or other setups, but that shouldn’t be a surprise, especially for late-game content. If you’re struggling to find a path, I’m here to help.

Best Spiritborn builds to play in Diablo 4 Season 8

1) Firestorm

If I had a Sunbird's Gorget, I'd probably be running this build, to be honest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Firestorm Spiritborn players received a fancy new Unique in Diablo 4 Season 8: Sunbird’s Gorget. While it was updated shortly before the actual launch of the Season, I think it was an upgrade compared to what it was. You also need Jacinth Shell to make this build work, due to its healing, and CDR.

I’m a huge fan of the build, because of it using the Storm Feathers to keep and generate an intense Firestorm that melts most nearby enemies. Like most Spiritborn builds, it’s incredibly mobile, and it does hit hard. However, if you want to get the most out of it, not only do you need those Uniques, you’ll probably want a Harlequin Crest. So far, that’s never dropped for me, but I had a good time playing with this either way.

2) Poison Quill

If you like to gamble, this Unique is a must-have (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Firestorm is strong, I think Poison Quill is perhaps the strongest of the Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Season 8. However, there’s a huge downside to it. You need a small fortune in Uniques: Ring of the Midnight Sun, Ring of the Midday Hunt, Fists of Fate, and Tibault’s Will! You can transition nicely from Quill Volley into this Poison Quill, since they use the same primary attack.

When you combine Quill Volley and Poison Damage, you get lots of AOE, strong boss killing potential, and It’s pretty easy to use on top of that. Again, the downside is serious. If you’re playing on the Eternal Servers, and already have all these Uniques just lying around, then it’s easy to put together. Otherwise, you’re better off working up to this Diablo 4 build.

3) Crushing Hand

Crushing Hand has a lot of potential, even if it can be complex (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a build that doesn’t require Uniques, Crushing Hand is the way to go in Diablo 4 Season 8 as a Spiritborn. You should hunt down at least Heir of Perdition and Ring of Starless Skies to make it really pop, but it’s not a requirement, I don’t think unless you’re really pushing into the deep endgame. Crushing Hand is neat, but thanks to passives like Noxious Resonance, you get an incredible poison burst — and I do love poison builds.

This build is also complicated in that it needs quite a few specific Aspects, and very in-depth gear Tempering. If you can get beyond all of that, you have a powerful, tanky build that can take on pretty much everything. Crushing Hand may not require a ton of Uniques, but it’s probably the most complicated build I’ve looked at, in terms of gearing.

4) Stinger

Stinger builds are probably my favorite as a Spiritborn player (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If I were going to push a Spiritborn into the endgame of Diablo 4 Season 8, it would be with the Stinger build — another Poison build, using Stinger itself, alongside the power of Scourge, and other abilities to enhance your poison-giving lifestyle. Like nearly every Spiritborn build though, it needs a Scrooge McDuckian amount of Uniques: Ring of Writhing Moon, Ring of the Midday Hunt, Jacinth Shell, and Harmony of Ebewaka.

That’s on top of the two required Legendary Aspects, Aspect of Infestation and Aspect of Pestilence. It has a nice complement of abilities, and transitions away from a leveling build, once you have all the pieces of the puzzle. Combine mobility, poison skills/passives, and The Hunter to make sure anything that fights you is put down swiftly.

5) Rushing Claw

Rip and Tear until the map is done! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Probably the best Speed Farming build for Spiritborn, Rushing Claw sweeps through groups of enemies with the greatest of ease. It’s not as great for bossing, but if you just want raw, unrestrained farming power, this is the build I’d go with for Spiritborn in Diablo 4 Season 8. It doesn’t require any ridiculous Uniques, but it does need one Legendary Aspect to function: Aspect of Rip and Tear.

Pop The Hunter, Rushing Claw, keep Counterattack on, and when things get hair, pop Scourge. This is such a fun, easy build to use. It has self-buffs, crowd control, and plenty of damage to boot. I played something similar in a previous season and enjoyed it, so I’m glad it’s still around in Season 8.

