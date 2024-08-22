5 features Diablo 4 has announced for Season 6

Diablo 4 has announced Season 6 features that are going to be implemented into the game. Many of these features focus on quality of life elements of the game, which intend to make play simpler and more intuitive. These range from things like improved menus to easier-to-navigate map interfaces. Unfortunately, there's still no word on whether we'll be getting a map overlay.

Blizzard recently launched Diablo 4 Season 5, the Season of the Infernal Hordes, and with it came a host of updates. While these changes focused largely on new content types, like Hellbreach Dungeons, it seems that Season 6 may have more of a focus on quality of life. Although some players may be upset if there's less gameplay content, it'll be worth it if the game becomes more streamlined to play.

In this article we're going to go over what features Blizzard has announced so far for Diablo 4 Season 6, and how they'll affect the game.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Five new features announced by Blizzard for Diablo 4 Season 6

Diablo 4 Season 5 has only been out for a short while now, but Blizzard has already begun talking about what's coming next. In Season 6 we're going to be seeing a small bunch of very important UI and menu changes that will hopefully make the game easier to interact with. This should make the player experience a bit less frustrating and much more fun.

1) Party finder

Just a few of the new features coming to Diablo 4. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 6 will see the introduction of a system that will be entirely new to the Diablo franchise, a party finder. The first time this was seen in a Blizzard title was in World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King. Here it allowed players to be automatically queued into parties for dungeons, and later on for raids with the advent of LFR in the Cataclysm expansion.

How this will work in Diablo is unknown for now, but clearly, Blizzard has found a way to provide players with a similar experience. We have to wonder if this implementation, however, will be as controversial for Diablo fans as it was for WoW fans.

2) Auto pin quests

Some of these should help minimize little annoyances. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This feature will help players find their way to quest objectives by eliminating an otherwise unnecessary step. Previously, players would have to manually pin the location they wished to travel to on their in-game map. With this update, a pin will be automatically placed when a player marks a quest in their log.

This change won't make any massive differences in the game, but it will provide a bit of ease for players when they're completing Diablo 4 quests.

3) Audio navigation assistance

A feature that will greatly aid those with visual disabilities. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This accessibility feature has unfortunately not been in the game until now, but will be implemented soon. For those who struggle with eyesight or other related issues, audio navigation in games is vital.

This feature will provide audio queues to the player that will help them navigate toward a quest objective. Someone who has trouble seeing in certain areas of the game will no longer have to rely solely on their eyesight with this activated.

4) HUD compass

Blizzard still adamantly refuses to add an overlay map. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This new visual will create a small graphical display that will direct a player toward their currently pinned objective. Using this, players will be able to avoid the potentially annoying task of opening and closing their world map constantly while seeking a new area.

This seems to be Blizzard's way of maintaining their refusal to implement an overlay map while also admitting that players need better navigation tools. Of course, if you ask me, they need to just fold and put one in the game already.

5) Class updates

Old classes will be getting some new tricks. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Coming alongside the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred DLC, this season will introduce a wave of class changes and updates. Players who've been hoping for tweaks and buffs for their main will be happy to see Blizzard tuning the soon-to-be six playable characters.

Below we'll list the aspects of classes that Blizzard has confirmed will be receiving updates:

Paragon Boards

Skills

Legendary Paragon Glyphs

These changes should include not only tweaks and updates to old skills, passives, and glyphs but entirely new ones as well.

