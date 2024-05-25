Diablo 4: Pinch of Poison sidequest guide and rewards

Pinch of Poison in Diablo 4 allows players to easily obtain the Elixir of Antivenin. This side quest is located in the Kehjistan zone and can help players face various difficulties in Season 4. While the quest is easy to find and clear, it has an astonishing reward. However, not many know how to complete it or what Elixir of Antivenin does.

This guide will explain everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 Pinch of Poison side quest and what one can do with its rewards.

How to beat Pinch of Poison sidequest in Diablo 4

Players must note that only enemies with the red marker will drop the venom glands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Start the Pinch of Poison sidequest at Gea Kul in the Kehjistan zone; once there, find Baraim. The whole sidequest revolves around Baraim, as it requires one to collect poison for him. Once you speak to him, he asks you to collect Scorpion Venom Glands by slaying scorpions. Head out to the Amber Sands, where the quest takes place.

After reaching the Amber Sands, you’ll see that a certain area will be highlighted, symbolizing where you can harvest the scorpions. Once players start killing the scorpions, they’ll start dropping Scorpion Venom Glands.

Note that the drop percentage in these glands is not 100%, and you might have to kill a few more than you reckon. The drops must be manually collected. However, they will show up as blue diamond markers in the mini-map, making them easy to collect.

The quest requires you to collect 15 Scorpion Venom Glands. Once collected, you will be instructed to return to Baraim. After returning to Baramin and giving him the Scorpion Venom Glands, the Diablo 4 sidequest Pinch of Poison is complete.

What is Elxir of Antivenin good for?

Elixir of Antivenin increases maximum health and gives poison resistance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once the Pinch of Poison sidequest is complete, you will get various rewards for completing it. While the quest offers various rewards, the most important is the crafting recipe for Elixir of Antivenin. The Elixer can be extremely helpful if you’re trying to fight bosses or get to any battle in the game. Here's what the Elixir of Antivenin offers to anyone who drinks it.

15% increase in Maximum Life

20% increase in Poison Resistance

8% increase in Experience gain

Use this elixir before heading out to a Diablo 4 dungeon run or during one, as it can regen while leveling up effectively at the same time.

