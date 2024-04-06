5 major quality-of-life changes in Palworld update v0.2.0.6

There are many quality-of-life changes in Palworld, courtesy of the latest v0.2.0.6 update. The most significant addition is the new Raid Boss, but players seeking a more refined experience for its ongoing early access launch have much to look forward to. From the streamlining of the production process to much anticipated additions, these tweaks are all for the better.

Listed below are some of the most exciting quality-of-life changes in Palworld, per v0.2.0.6.

5 best quality-of-life changes in Palworld update v0.2.0.6

1) Mining Ores has never been easier

The Mining Ore Site solves many problems (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

After much anticipation, the Ore Mining Site is now in Palworld. Just like the rock quarry and tree lumber sites, this allows players to harvest an infinite amount of ores. This is the resource required to craft Ingots, which, in turn, are the foundation of many key tools and equipment like armor and guns. Given how rare ores can be during early hours of the game, this should help players get on track right away.

Getting Ingots should no longer be an issue. Players will need to ensure they have enough furances and Fire Pals to keep up with the supply of ores. Check out our best Fire-type Pals in Palworld guide to know which ones to keep around.

2) Players can finally heal themselves manually

Managing HP will be key against the newest Raid Boss (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Alongside managing their Pal's health, players must also keep track of the HP of the protagonist. They can be hurt by environmental hazards and even other Pals. Defeat will cause players to drop their inventory.

Managing protagonist HP has been painful thus far, with the only quick solution being Teafant's healing ability. That is no longer the case with the latest quality-of-life changes in Palworld.

The new Recovery Meds item will heal players slowly over time. This way, players can recover HP when in danger, though the regen effect means some caution is still advised. The item can be crafted using the following ingredients: 5 Cavern Mushrooms, 5 Red Berries, 5 Pal Fluids, 3 Cotton Candy.

3) Wild Pal OHKO woes are alleviated thanks to the new Mercy items

This among other quality-of-life changes in Palworld should make catching Alpha Pals easier (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

There is little more annoying in Palworld than felling a wild Pal with low HP. After all, fainted Pals cannot be captured. However, at the same time, Pals have the highest catch rates at the lowest possible HP. Since it is not feasible to micormanage such a low threshold, players have been left scratching their heads for a solution... until the newest quality-of-life changes in Palworld.

Now, developer Pocket Pair Inc has added their own version of Pokemon's False Swipe move. Using the new Mercy hit passive on a Pal or alternatively the new "Ring of Mercy" equipment, the target Pal's HP will not drop below 1 HP. This is key to catching some of the raresr and strongest Pals in Palworld.

4) No more switching between hot and cold under armor

The Pals may not experience cold, but the player will (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As players explore the varied biomes of Palworld, they will also encounter dynamic status effects. Cold sets in during night time or in tundra areas, while lava-soaked areas and deserts will be scorching hot. Each must be managed using heat and cold resistant undershirts, respectively, which add an extra layer of protection against the elements.

However, constantly swapping the two can get annoying over the course of time. The newly added Multiclimate Undershort solves this problem by resisting both heat and cold at the same time. However, to get it, players must beat the new Bellanoir Raid Boss added alongside the many quality-of-life changes in Palworld.

5) Pal negative status can be healed in the Palbox

A healthy Pal is an efficient Pal (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As players fight alongside their Pals or have their work a sweat at their bases, they may get injuries or sicknesses. This can be problematic during the early game as players will likely not have access to all types of medicine.

Owing to Palworld's obvious Pokemon inspirations, players previously assumed that having Pals rest in the Palbox logic will also cure their status ailments as it already healed their HP. However, that was not the case... until now.

Pals stored in the Palbox will now have their negative debuffs cured if they rest in the "PC," so players have less reason to worry now. This is certainly one of the most reassuring quality-of-life changes in Palworld.