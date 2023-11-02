5 MMORPGs with the worst character creation options

Character personalization is one of the most crucial aspects of MMORPGs. It can help players feel like their true selves in a virtual world with infinite possibilities. Instead of giving players a pre-made character to use, most games allow them to create one from scratch. From facial features to body shapes, there are limitless things one can do with a character creation system.

While most developers have spent a considerable amount of time developing their games' character creation systems, others have a lot to improve. This article lists MMORPGs that need to work on this feature to make their games more immersive.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Wizard 101 and other MMORPGs with horrible character creation options

1) Aion

Problem with character creation in Aion (Image via NCSOFT)

Released in 2008, Aion is a South Korean MMORPG filled with different PvE and PvP activities. The game offers decent visuals and quests, but its character creation system is underwhelming due to multiple reasons.

Aion's character creation menu introduces players to different classes, including warrior, scout, mage priest, technist, and muse. After selecting a class, the game presents them with a random character. However, players cannot customize this character or make any changes to it.

As good as some of these randomized characters look, players would likely relate to them more if they could customize them further.

2) Arcfall

Character creation in Arcfall with minimum options (Image via Neojac Entertainment Inc.)

Arcfall, released in 2017 by Neojac Entertainment Inc., is a sandbox MMORPG where players can farm, fight, craft, and explore.

While the game lacks in a few areas, the developers must make changes to its character creation system. Its character creation menu offers six blocky and bulky characters (three men and three women), the only difference between them being their hair color. Players can later equip armor and weapons on their characters, but that's about it.

3) Wizard 101

Childish and minimum character creator options in Wizard 101 (Image via KingsIsle Entertainment)

Released in 2008, Wizard 101 is an MMORPG developed by KingsIsle Entertainment. The title revolves around magic, spells, and school adventures. While the game is somewhat fun to play, it offers minimum character creation options to players.

In the character creation menu, players can choose between a "boy magician" or "girl magician," after which they can select the wizard typing. The game allows players to make very minor changes to their characters, but that's pretty much it. The MMORPG doesn't even allow them to choose a name for their characters.

4) Hero Plus

Faulty character creation menu with very few options (Image via Netgame)

Hero Plus, a free-to-play MMORPG based on Asian mythology, was released in 2006. Developed by Netgame, the title offers players very few character creation options.

Players can select from five characters named Beast King, Monk, Mjestic Muse, the Overseer of the Sky, the Piercing Eyes, the Elegant Mystic, and the Ruthless Blade. They can create a different look for the characters with slight changes like facial hair, but there's nothing much beyond that.

5) Khan Online: Rebirth

Glitchy character creation menu with no customization (Image via Mirinae)

Khan Online: Rebirth was released in 2003 and is based on Ghenghis Khan's conquest in the 13th century. The MMORPG has a lousy user interface, pixelated visuals, and various bugs, making it rather hard to play.

Khan Online: Rebirth offers six classes to players, each with a unique power and role in a party. The game offers nothing in character creation; the menu offers six classes, and players must choose one of them. The MMORPG offers no customization, like facial features, hair, or body structure.

There is also a glitch that gives players a different class instead of the one they chose. After they have selected a character from the creation menu, the glitch presents them with a unit that looks nothing like the one they want.