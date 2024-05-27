5 most played MMO games on Steam you should try

With so many options for MMO games in the market, you may be having a difficult time finding one that suits your style. We have seen many games in this genre arrive on the scene and fail to stay relevant because of how tough the competition is. It takes a lot of careful decision-making for an MMO to develop and then retain a loyal player base.

Introducing scummy microtransactions, pay-to-win mechanics, and unstable servers can pull players, who are just trying to have fun after a long day, out of the experience. To help you figure out what you should try, here are five MMO games on Steam that are worth your time.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These are the most-played MMO games on Steam

1) Lost Ark

Lost Ark requires patience and determination (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark was released for PC back in 2019 as a free-to-play top-down MMO RPG. The ambiance and feel of this game can be compared to Diablo and Final Fantasy XIV. This title feels polished to play but the community is not satisfied because of the in-game cash shop and the progression system that requires hours of grinding.

There are multiple currencies in Lost Ark, but you can finish the game from start to finish without spending real-life money if you have enough patience to not succumb to the pay-to-win mechanics of the game. One of the most loved features of this title is the dungeons and raids that attract players regularly. The combat, which lets you select from 17 classes (with more on their way), is also satisfying.

2) World of Warcraft Classic

World of Warcraft is loved by fans (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft Classic was highly requested by fans and launched to massive appeal. Compared to the modern World of Warcraft, the difficulty here is challenging but fair as this gives every player a chance to fight their battles with skill and precision to progress in the game. While the toxic fanbase can sometimes ruin the fun, the nostalgia of this game will be enough to let that problem slide.

Since it is the classic version of the modern World of Warcraft, the outdated mechanics might seem clunky at first, but they can be fun after you get used to them. Leveling up here is slow and the grind for resources can be repetitive, so you should choose wisely what helps you level up faster. There is a strong emphasis on creating bonds and guilds, which will help you advance in your journey.

3) Old School RuneScape

Old School RuneScape has no microtransactions (Image via Jagex Ltd)

MMO games typically get less fun over time but Old School RuneScape has managed to maintain a cult following. With a player-driven development cycle. it's obvious that fans are still having fun with this title as the game provides a rewarding progression system for the right amount of grind. Your time is respected here and there are also game modes that are fun to play.

Apart from this, Old School RuneScape can run on almost any computer because of its low-resolution graphics, which makes it easily accessible. Trading, resource gathering, and crafting are important as they are part of the game's economy. The gameplay is fun even though there is a small learning curve, and the best part is that there are no microtransactions in this MMO.

4) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is based in a fantasy world (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online came out back in 2015 for PC, smartphones, and consoles, but it should be noted that those on the smartphone version of this MMO can't play with those on PC and console players. People don't play this game to explore dungeons but to kill enemies in the open world. What's fun about Black Desert Online is that once you hit level 50, the PvP is automatically on, which means anyone can kill you.

One thing players should keep in mind is that the progression is a grind here, meaning you will have to spend hours in the game to level up. There are unique classes that you can choose from with a lot of customization options. The game was previously riddled with pay-to-win mechanics but they have now been removed, so the game is worth trying out.

5) Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a captivating art style (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO that is mesmerizing to look at, but it has more to offer than just a pretty aesthetic. The game came out in 2010 for PC and since then, it has maintained a steady player base. There are hundreds of in-game cosmetics and no currencies, making it a fun experience for players.

The narrative of this MMO grows with every expansion, and it is a story-focused game. The combat is similar to previous Final Fantasy games, so it will be easy for fans of the franchise to pick up. The title is a must-play not just for Final Fantasy fans but also for fans of the MMO genre.