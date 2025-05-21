5 Reasons you should try BitCraft, coming this June

BitCraft Online is coming to Early Access on PC in June, and the more I think about it, the more I’m excited by the prospect of it. Truthfully, I first really heard about the game when I saw the developers were going to eventually make the game’s code open-source. That’s such a cool idea, and will ultimately help up-and-coming game developers figure out how an online game works, so they can create their own masterpiece.

While I’m not normally into online survival/crafting games, I do find the genre fascinating. I’m just not into a certain subset of online survival games — typically, ones that focus on PVP as a major part of the game. BitCraft reminds me of something like RuneScape but prettier, while also offering players a world that they can belong to. It’s all very exciting.

Reasons to be excited about the BitCraft Early Access in June 2025

1) BitCraft Online features one world instead of shards/servers

Coming together to build a world is just such a cool idea (Image via Clockwork Laboratories)

BitCraft Online being just one world is perhaps the most exciting part for me. They may need other servers in the future, and I get that, but having just one world that everyone shares is a pretty interesting idea. It’s so hard to get your friends to play together on an MMO, whether it’s World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

It sounds like you could easily bring all your friends to the game, and play together and create a little community to hang out in. There’s plenty to do in the game, and so between building a base/home for yourself, and playing with friends, it sounds like it should be pretty easy to do in BitCraft.

2) Developers are committed to not devaluing skills over time

Take your time and don't rush. There's plenty of time to master your skills (Image via Clockwork Laboratories)

The way it sounds to me, is that all the skills in BitCraft Online, for one reason or another, will be important. The developers want players to pick a few and focus on them, instead of being a master of everything. This creates communities of specialists, where people can work together in harmony.

Skills are necessary for various upgrades in the game, and the developers have stated they have no plans to devalue skills over time. It will no doubt take a decent amount of time to reach the higher tiers of crafting/skills, but as long as it feels meaningful and enjoyable, that’s good enough for me.

3) BitCraft Online offers a variety of ways to play, and interact with the world

I can't wait to see what this world turns into (Image via Clockwork Laboratories)

BitCraft Online has three sorts of tiers, or scales to the overall gameplay. There are individual characters, settlements, and Empires. You don’t have to engage with Empires if that’s not your cup of tea, and the Empire scale is said to be a purely cosmetic thing.

It sounds to me like if you want to just engage with a small group of friends and have a little community, you can do exactly that. It all depends on what you want to make of the world around you, and I think that’s particularly nice. It is still at its core a survival MMO about gathering and crafting, but it sounds like each “tier” or “scale” of gameplay has plenty to be excited about.

4) A survival MMO without a PVP-focused endgame

It's going to be nice to not have to stress about being looted/PKed (Image via Clockwork Laboratories)

While I enjoyed my time in Dune Awakening, I’m not really crazy about PVP MMOs anymore. Not Dune, or Throne and Liberty, that’s just not what I find enjoyment in. I rather like the idea of a cozier, relaxed MMO where the endgame is about mastering your craft and improving your skills.

Hopefully there’s also PVE endgame content too, but we’ll just have to see how the game shapes up. It’s going to be a while before it leaves Early Access, I imagine. Sure, PVP-focused MMOs have their place, but I don’t think they’ll ever be as successful in the West as a PVE-focused game.

5) All players can make an impact on the world at large

When the devs say players shape the world, they really mean it (Image via Clockwork Laboratories)

One of the coolest parts of BitCraft is that everyone can shape the world. As it is a shared world, all the players have a hand in what it becomes. Whether it’s taking the time to mine through a mountain, or helping create an economy, everyone can help create this world. The actions of players shape the world, and I adore that concept.

You don’t have to be focused on building bases, towns, settlements, if you don’t want to. If you want to just have a little plot of land for your own and be a monster slayer, there’s room for that to be important in the world of BitCraft Online.

