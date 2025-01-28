Does BitCraft have base-building elements?

BitCraft Age of Automata is a unique crafting MMO that features an art style reminiscent of the Sky Children of the Light. In this MMO, you can terraform the world around you, craft structures, and help create a community. So, if you are wondering if this game features base-building features or not then the short answer for you is, yes, BitCraft has base-building elements.

In this article, we have shared a glimpse of what you can expect from the base building and crafting systems in BitCraft.

How base-building elements work in BitCraft

How base building works in BitCraft (Image via Clockwork Labs)

Early-game crafting is fairly simple, reliant on basic resources like sticks to create basic structures and tools. However, as you progress, you’ll unlock more advanced recipes that require specialized materials.

Crafting in BitCraft is deeply intertwined with collaboration. You can contribute resources to other players' projects, especially for more complex builds that require specialized components. This collaborative element encourages you to interact with others, emphasizing teamwork.

Base-building in BitCraft revolves around creating structures and claiming land. You begin by setting up a construction site, where you can start building basic structures. However, the real progression comes when you begin claiming and expanding your territory.

The primary tool for claiming land is the Totem, which marks your area and ensures that only you (or those you grant access to) can modify structures within it. Initially, your claimed space is small, but can be expanded as you upgrade your Totem.

As you build your town, you can invite other players to join and contribute. Whether it's through ads for specific specializations or forming bonds, the game encourages cooperative building. Larger projects, such as constructing entire towns, may take days or even weeks; they often require contributions from dozens or even hundreds of players.

You can also create job listings for specific roles needed in your town. For example, if you need someone with blacksmithing skills to complete a task, you can advertise for that role, making it easier to gather the right team for specific projects.

Terraforming is a unique aspect of base-building, allowing you to manipulate the landscape itself. However, this isn't an easy task – it requires both materials and time to raise or lower the terrain. As you terraform, the costs for terraforming increase. Yet, with enough cooperation, you can create some large-scale projects, like a mountain range.

Are BitCraft's base-building elements the same as Minecraft?

Is it similar to Minecraft? (Image via Clockwork Labs)

No, the base-building elements in Minecraft and BitCraft are completely different. While you can craft and build bases in both games, the designing process is different. Instead of collecting blocks like Minecraft, you will need to collect materials in BitCraft and use them in recipes/blueprints to build your structures. In the latter, the structures are more linear compared to Mojang's title.

Another glaring difference between these two games is that BitCraft is an MMO title, while Minecraft can be called a co-op/multiplayer game at best. This means that in Minecraft, you can invite your friends to help you build structures. However, in Bitcraft, other players who are playing on the same server can all lend you a helping hand.

