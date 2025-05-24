5 Single-player games set inside an MMO

MMOs are popular worldwide, but sometimes you just want to solo; why not play a single-player game instead? There are quite a few memorable titles set within the boundaries of an online game, and whether you prefer anime, or a western design, there’s something out there for you. Heck, we could have made this whole list just Sword Art Online games, but where would the fun be in that?

There are a few games that almost made this list, such as games that started out as a multiplayer game (Dragon Age: Inquisition), and for spoiler reasons, even if the game is incredibly old, the “big twist” is that the game takes place in an MMO, as a single-player title.

Single-player games that are set within the boundaries of an MMO

1) Erenshor

Erenshor's new, but retro. 100% worth taking part in if you're craving an old-school experience (Image via Burgee Media)

The most recently-released single-player game set in an MMO, Erenshor remains one of my favorite games, indie or otherwise. Instead of being a story that’s trapped within the confines of an MMO, Erenshor is literally a simulation of a Massively Multiplayer Online game.

It’s designed similarly to the old-school, late 90s/early 2000s online games like EverQuest. You have to pay attention to clues given in conversations, work hard, and put in some effort. You don’t have to go alone, though, because there are NPCs that are scattered around that can join your group. It’s an exceptional slice of retro online game heaven.

2) Digimon World 3

Digimon World 3's story really caught me off guard, but in a good way (Image via Bandai Namco)

The story of Digimon World 3 is a truly wild one. A single-player game set in the MMO world of Digimon Online, the protagonist gets trapped in the game, after a terrorist attack. Now, to get free, and return to the real world, the player needs help from their Digimon partners. An absolutely bonkers story setup.

A tale of corruption in a digital world, it’s one that resonates with people because I think we all want to change negative, unfortunate situations in the real world. At least, in these digital settings, we can. A party-based Digimon game set in a virtual world isn’t uncommon, but this storyline sure was.

3) CrossCode

CrossCode is definitely a game I want to put more time into (Image via Deck13)

CrossCode is the only single-player MMO on this list I haven’t really explored properly myself. Set in a distant future, where the protagonist, Lea, logs into an MMO. With challenges to overcome and friends to meet, it’s a pretty endearing story. It also has a pretty charming art style, with a very retro design, despite being set in the future.

With incredible music and sharp gameplay, this is a modern, but retro single-player game set in the world of an MMO. Unlike some other games, like Persona 3, where you pretend to log into an online game, this, and the other titles on this list let you experience that joy.

4) .Hack//GU Last Recode (.Hack//Franchise)

CyberConnect2 really understood the assignment, from the PC UI to the gameplay (Image via Bandai Namco)

The last two entries on this list had to be narrowed down significantly. There are seven, technically eight .Hack games, if you count the actual MMO. I don’t, because I never got to play it when it was live. However, the .Hack franchise is built around The World, an online game, and the many events that surround it.

Whether it’s players being put in a coma in real life, or chasing down the legendary Tri-Edge, all the stories are amazing. I chose .Hack//GU Last Recode because it’s the easiest one to find/play in 2025. The original //GU trilogy is all together in one place, updated, with extra content, and on a ton of platforms.

It’s the definitive single-player RPG MMO franchise, and it’s also the best. The action-based gameplay is solid, and you can tell the developers understood the players, and worlds of online gaming.

5) Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (Sword Art Online franchise)

While I'm not really into the anime, the games like Hollow Realization are fantastic (Image via Bandai Namco)

While Sword Art Online is far from my favorite “player in an MMO” anime, for a few reasons, there have been some solid games made in this setting. With eight or so games to choose from, I picked the one I probably played the most: Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization. In fact, I reviewed it for another site, many years ago.

It really did a lot to emulate an action-based online games, with a deep party system and plenty of potential characters to join your group. It felt like an anime version of FFXIV or Guild Wars 2 in some ways, in that you could easily dodge out of the way of ground AOEs.

It’s a unique blend of Visual Novel and Online Game simulator. If I want to watch an anime in this genre, I’d rather watch Log Horizon, .Hack//Sign, or Shangrila Frontier — you can skip Sword Art Online. The games are enjoyable, though, and are true to the franchise, and the concept of online gaming.

