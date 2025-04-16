8 major updates coming with Torchlight Infinite SS8

Torchlight Infinite SS8 will be the game's new league. Like any other ARPG, Torchlight also stacks every new mechanic on top of the other, allowing players to engage in different content simultaneously. While the actual mechanics for each league might change, the ultimate goal for every player remains the same: to farm Flame Elementium.
This article lists eight major content updates scheduled for SS8 of Torchlight Infinite.
New league mechanic, free Legendary pack, and more in Torchlight Infinite SS8
1) League mechanic
The league mechanic for Torchlight Infinite SS8 will be tied to worker and resource management, similar to the Settlers of Kalguur league in Path of Exile. You start by earning special currencies and defeating mercenaries in the Netherrealm.
Mercenaries can join your team and come with five different professions. These professions will increase the efficiency in each section of your Cloud Oasis, the league location where you assign workers for resources.
Note that each of the mercenaries also has affixes attached to them, which can further increase the efficiency of their respective profession.
The main goal of this mechanic is to reach the highest tier for all facilities and produce several resources just by being idle.
2) New character, Thea the Blasphemer
Thea's Blasphemer Avatar will be the new character in Torchlight Infinite SS8. Her main prowess has been revealed to be Erosion damage, depending on the DoT (damage over time) mechanic. Her Hero Trait allows players to chain Erosion explosions in an AOE, clearing maps easily.
3) Blending
Blending will be a new crafting system exclusive to belts. You can add potent affixes to your belts via recipes obtained from the league mechanic.
Affixes can also include Hero Points, leading to two Hero Traits on the same character. However, a different Hero Trait on another character will not be allowed.
4) Erosion 2.0
The Erosion damage type is getting an additional tag called Deterioration, which will work with the initial hit of an Erosion-based skill rather than Wilt or Persistent DoT.
The developers want players to use this damage type with more variety, not only with Wilt and DoT.
5) Gear Imprinting
Gear Imprinting will allow you to replace the base implicit of an item by using the implicits of a different item but of the same type. For example, let us assume you have a purple body armor with great explicit but terrible implicits. You can get a white body armor with different but better implicits and use "Imprint Crystal" to change the implicit of the purple armor.
6) New Plane Watcher
A new Plane Watcher, Night Slayer, will replace the Goblin Priest from the Dreamless Abyss. The attack patterns will vastly differ from those of the High Priest, and in more ways, will be more challenging in T7 and T8.
7) Uber Deep Space
Deep Space is considered the ultra-late game in Torchlight Infinite. However, the old Deep Space regions and Plane Watchers are getting replaced by five regions accessible via a single node.
These five regions will have a significant increase in difficulty with the toughest modifiers in the game, paired with greater reward drops as well.
8) Free Legendary Pact
Logging in to the game for seven days will allow you to select any Legendary Pacts from Frozen Canvas and past seasons.
