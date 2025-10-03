Aion 2 Subscription pricing options and (separately sold) Battle Pass: What we know

A recent Aion 2 devstream has revealed some concerning information about the game’s upcoming optional subscription pricing. While many are excited for this sequel game, myself included, a pair of optional subscriptions, and the ability to directly buy gold in-game are not things that give me hope. Noted YouTuber Kanon unveiled this information in a recent video, and while it is a very concerning thing to hear, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The prices are going to sound high, but I cannot possibly imagine that an MMO developer with any measure of knowledge of the Western market thinks this strategy will work. Two different subs, a combo pricing option, a separate, purchasable Battle Pass, and the ability to buy Gold?

People are very clearly upset, and it is my hope that the Aion 2 developers hear the outcry, and make some changes before it heads West.

Aion 2’s Subscription pricing options are concerning for the Western audience

According to the recent Aion 2 devstream, there are two confirmed, optional subscription prices, as well as a discount for getting both of them. A major problem with this is that we also don’t really know what you get for these. The game is being monetized in four very important ways:

“Convenience Membership” Sub: 20 dollars local currency for 28 days

“Content Membership” Sub: 30 dollars local currency for 28 days

Battle Pass (Real-money purchase)

The ability to buy Gold with real money

From what we understand, the Convenience Membership sub in Aion 2 is for user-friendly features, and the Content Membership is for people who want to play the game more. I imagine it will let them do more dungeons, or perhaps even get more gear. If you get both, that’s around 50 dollars local currency, which is a monstrous price. I don’t think there should be a second membership for that, that sounds unreasonable.

One thing that’s concerning about this, is that you can buy Gold with real money. I'm not shocked, and personally, I'm not 100% against it in MMOs. However, this potentially creates a problem where people can just buy their way to power. We also have no idea what you can get with Gold in the game at this time.

So it may not be a pay-to-win thing. That said, this is a game with vertical progression, and if you can buy powerful gear with gold, and can purchase gold with real money, that doesn’t sound fair.

I want Aion 2 to be a successful game in the West, but if this monetization method sticks, and there are two subs, with a discount for getting them both, on top of other monetization methods, fans that were once very excited are going to almost certainly be frustrated at best.

If the features of the two subs were available in one subscription, at perhaps the standard sub price of $15 USD, I think it would go over a lot smoother than what we’re seeing right now. While I’m very excited about Aion 2 and its gameplay, these decisions are troubling. I just hope that NC America will make the changes fans are hoping for, without the ridiculous multiple subscription options.

