AION Classic Europe is giving away free gifts in Month-long Anniversary event

Following the successful launch of AION Classic Europe’s Update 2.7, publisher Gameforge announced additional content and free gifts for this fantasy MMORPG server. A major event with loads of rewards to offer has been released for the server's first anniversary. It started on April 24 and will end on May 8.

This content offers exclusive bonuses like Daeva and includes various in-game activities.

All free gifts in AION Classic Europe 1st Anniversary Event

Everything coming with the 1st anniversary of AION Classic Europe (Image via NCSOFT)

Here's what the developers had to say about the anniversary event:

"Starting from April 24 and concluding on May 22, this month-long extravaganza welcomes adventurers to participate in an event brimming with gifts, excitement, and rewards."

The following free gifts are available during the AION Classic Europe 1st Anniversary event:

Visiting the AION Classic shop will provide you with your first Daeva Anniversary Gift, which includes these items: 3x Major Ancient Crown, 1x [Event] Motion Card Birthday Celebration, 5x Major Divine Life Serum, 3x Major Divine Mana Serum, 3x Yasba’s Grace. Two rewards are available through the game's survey function. The developers also mentioned that items like the "All-Star Game Transformation Candy Packet, Cool Mirror Shades, [Event] Enchantment Stones, and more await." Daily Reward: Players can claim 1x All-Star Game Transformation Candy Packet once per account daily. One-Off Reward: They can claim 1x Cool Mirror Shades, 10x [Event] Rare Manastone Bag (Level 60), 3x [Event] Enchantment Stone (Level 90), 3x [Event] Enchantment Stone (Level 85), and 5x [Event] Enchantment Stone (Level 80) once per account. Weekend Boosts: Players will receive boosts like a 100% increase in Abyss points, a 100% increase in experience, and a Reduction of costs for the Soul Healer to one Kinah. Bonbon Trees Event: Obtain Bonbon Tree Seed and Eat Me Candy by defeating Irascible Padmarashka and harvest three types of Bonbon Tree (Sweet Bonbon, Tree Bitter Bonbon, Tree Soft Bonbon Tree). Upon harvesting these trees, you will get rewards, but what you get depends on the type of tree and its stage of development. Precious Treasure Chests: Players can find Various treasure chests in the Chantra Dredgion and Tiarkh Testing Lab. These items contain valuable rewards such as Platinum Medals, Rare Manastone Bags, Ancient Chalices, and Balaur Materials.

There are three types of treasure chests: Precious, Forgotten, and Lost. Precious ones are easily opened with just one hit and contain a variety of rewards.

Forgotten treasure chests require more hits to open and hold different bonuses such as Rare Manastone Bags and Ancient Chalices. Lost chests are the most difficult to open and contain valuable items like belts and jewelry, with a chance to offer even more powerful accessories.

Check out our other articles on this topic:

Aion Classic vs Aion: Which one should you play ||