Albion Online: Everything new in the Rogue Frontier update

The Rogue Frontier update for Albion Online will launch on February 3, 2025, and it will introduce a range of new features, including the Smuggler faction, Smuggler’s Dens, Smuggler’s Market, more Crystal weapons, Kill Trophies, and some gameplay improvements.

This article discusses everything you can expect from the Rogue Frontier update in Albion Online.

New content coming to Albion Online in the Rogue Frontier update

New Smuggler's Den will make solo play much easier (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The Smugglers: A New Outlands Faction

Trending

The Smugglers have risen in the Outlands, establishing covert Smuggler’s Dens, hidden bases offering city-like amenities. These hubs are designed to support solo players and small groups with vital services such as:

Banks

Repair Stations

Travel Planners

Smuggler’s Market Access

The Smuggler’s Network acts as an alternative marketplace, connecting these dens and enabling trade across the Outlands.

Read more: Albion Online Solo Mist weapons tier list (2024)

Smuggler faction activities and rewards

Players can increase their standing with the Smugglers by completing various tasks:

Rescue Smugglers captured by Royal Guards

captured by Royal Guards Recover Contraband from wrecked wagons

from wrecked wagons Collect Smuggler’s Coins to buy influence

Faction rewards

Smuggler’s Cape: Reduces potion slot cooldown

Reduces potion slot cooldown Exclusive Wardrobe Set

Themed Ring and Avatar

PvP Kill Trophies

You can show your trophies to other players (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

A brand-new feature allows players to collect Kill Trophies as furniture items that drop from PvP encounters. The chances of obtaining a trophy depend on the value and difficulty of the kill. These trophies can be displayed on islands or in the open world.

New crystal weapons

Three new crystal weapons will be introduced, each offering unique combat abilities:

Forcepulse Bracers (War Gloves) Rotcaller Staff (Cursed Staff) Skystrider Bow (Bow Line)

These weapons require special artifacts obtainable from the current Guild Season, allowing players to craft them upon launch.

Also read: Everything new in Albion Online's Horizons update

Quality-of-life improvements

Bank overview UI

Track personal and guild inventory across different locations

across different locations Sort and search your items in a single convenient window

New Albion Journal Category: Creatures

Acts as a bestiary challenge , logging defeated creatures

, logging defeated creatures Earn unique vanity rewards for completing creature logs

Dynamic Resource Hotspots

Introduces new resource locations with changing availability

with changing availability Creates fresh gathering opportunities across Albion

All the changes coming with the Albion Online Rogue Frontier update will make solo play in the Outlands more viable while expanding the PvP and economy mechanics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback