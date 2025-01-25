Albion Online: Everything new in the Rogue Frontier update

The Rogue Frontier update for Albion Online will launch on February 3, 2025, and it will introduce a range of new features, including the Smuggler faction, Smuggler’s Dens, Smuggler’s Market, more Crystal weapons, Kill Trophies, and some gameplay improvements.
This article discusses everything you can expect from the Rogue Frontier update in Albion Online.
New content coming to Albion Online in the Rogue Frontier update
The Smugglers: A New Outlands Faction
The Smugglers have risen in the Outlands, establishing covert Smuggler’s Dens, hidden bases offering city-like amenities. These hubs are designed to support solo players and small groups with vital services such as:
- Banks
- Repair Stations
- Travel Planners
- Smuggler’s Market Access
The Smuggler’s Network acts as an alternative marketplace, connecting these dens and enabling trade across the Outlands.
Read more: Albion Online Solo Mist weapons tier list (2024)
Smuggler faction activities and rewards
Players can increase their standing with the Smugglers by completing various tasks:
- Rescue Smugglers captured by Royal Guards
- Recover Contraband from wrecked wagons
- Collect Smuggler’s Coins to buy influence
Faction rewards
- Smuggler’s Cape: Reduces potion slot cooldown
- Exclusive Wardrobe Set
- Themed Ring and Avatar
PvP Kill Trophies
A brand-new feature allows players to collect Kill Trophies as furniture items that drop from PvP encounters. The chances of obtaining a trophy depend on the value and difficulty of the kill. These trophies can be displayed on islands or in the open world.
New crystal weapons
Three new crystal weapons will be introduced, each offering unique combat abilities:
- Forcepulse Bracers (War Gloves)
- Rotcaller Staff (Cursed Staff)
- Skystrider Bow (Bow Line)
These weapons require special artifacts obtainable from the current Guild Season, allowing players to craft them upon launch.
Also read: Everything new in Albion Online's Horizons update
Quality-of-life improvements
Bank overview UI
- Track personal and guild inventory across different locations
- Sort and search your items in a single convenient window
New Albion Journal Category: Creatures
- Acts as a bestiary challenge, logging defeated creatures
- Earn unique vanity rewards for completing creature logs
Dynamic Resource Hotspots
- Introduces new resource locations with changing availability
- Creates fresh gathering opportunities across Albion
All the changes coming with the Albion Online Rogue Frontier update will make solo play in the Outlands more viable while expanding the PvP and economy mechanics.