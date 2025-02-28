Albion Online turns its attention to Instanced PvP content for first update after Rogue Frontiers

While Albion Online’s latest update added a plethora of content, the next step is to look at Instanced PVP content. Moritz Bokelmann, Head of Production, recently took to the Albion website as well as YouTube to highlight the successes of the Rogue Frontier update as well as what players can expect in the next update.

The developers are now turning their attention from the Personal Island Chests, Kill Trophies, and all of the fun Smuggler’s Den content in Rogue Frontier, and shifting from the open-world. Now that they’ve seen that content is successful, Albion Online is looking at Instanced PVP content next.

Albion Online’s next update will focus on Instanced PVP content and more

Albion Online's next major update will focus on content that needs improvement, such as Instanced PVP. While the previous content was very successful, there are still facets of the game that need work. This includes not just Instanced PVP content but also the new player experience and some quality-of-life changes.

This new PVP dungeon promises to be pretty intense (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

This upcoming update will focus on concerns the community has with Corrupted Dungeons and Hellgates. The idea is to make it more engaging and perhaps even more important and accessible. One way this will happen is that major cities will grant players access to this content. Simply being able to “get there” faster is a nice change of pace.

Additionally, the Instanced PVP content will only get better in Albion Online, with a new PVP dungeon aimed at 2-3 players to be introduced. Though it is inspired by the game’s Knightfall Abbey, it will have fewer exits, deeper levels, and offers players far greater consequences.

You must ask yourself if it’s worth it to keep diving deeper or if you should retreat and keep your loot. It doesn’t have a name yet, but we do know that this major update is slated for Summer 2025.

Players can also look forward to early game improvements once they’ve completed the tutorial. There will also be an Albion Journal to reveal important milestones — it will start simple, to help players get acclimated. There are also other improvements planned for the early-to-middle game for players, which will also be nice.

While we don’t know what the quality-of-life changes will be, there are some planned, alongside some new Crystal Weapons. These promise to be solid improvements to a game that is already filled with content.

